Air Force Captain Mitch Torrel, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, says his “strengths are stress tolerance and critical thinking and I desired a job that would showcase those skills.”
In 2018 he learned those strengths would be put to the test in a dramatic way — the rescue of a boys’ soccer team trapped in an underwater cave halfway around the world.
ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman wrote a book, “The Boys in the Cave,” about the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand, and Torrel is featured in the book.
The rescue gained worldwide attention. The book was made into a National Geographic documentary film titled “The Rescue,” and Torrel, now stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, is in the film.
Torrel, 31, with family roots on the Iron Range, is the son of Steve, “a standout hockey player from Hibbing,” and Kendel Torrel and grew up in Monticello, Minnesota, but “spent a majority of my time on the Iron Range, at outdoor rinks and the old Hippodrome.”
His grandparents are Mike and Mary Torrel of Hibbing, and he has a four-year-old daughter Paisley.
Torrel studied to become a Special Tactics Officer, “a course that tested you both mentally and physically. Only half finished the selection and from that roughly 8 (30 total to start) were selected to continue. I attended a dozen schools and spent two years becoming an expert in small arms, demolitions, small unit tactics, survival skills, and air-to-ground integration, military free fall and combat diving,” Torrel said. “The two-year pipeline was a rigorous time, roughly only 10 percent completed the training and were sent to units around the world to apply their skills on behalf of the United States. My first duty station was the 320th Special Tactics Squadron in Okinawa, Japan. My job was simple: Handle the tactical coordination, execution, and integration with the dozen other countries and non-government organizations in order to effect a rescue. This was my first real-world operation.”
Air Force Special Tactics is one of the most highly decorated units in the Air Force since the Vietnam War.
---
The Thailand soccer team of 13 boys in their early teens had entered an underwater cave, and what would follow was their daring rescue, which ended successfully, due in large part to Torrel and his team.
As Gutman wrote, “Torrel waited for the last SEAL — nobody was going to be left behind on his watch, even if they had scuba gear.” And later in the book, “For eighteen consecutive days the cave had endured a human presence. And now, for the first time since June 23 (2018), there was not a single human being inside.” Torrel and another American rescuer were the last two out of the cave.
Torrel said in an interview, “When we arrived in Thailand at midnight, it was really raining. We had to formulate a plan... that amount of water made it difficult to swim in the cave system. It was a slow, arduous process. There were hundreds and hundreds of people watching. Our biggest fear was if we were going to find them alive... opening a Pandora’s box. We knew we had a task and we didn’t want to be emotional.
“We knew if we did nothing, none of them would have made it home,” Torrel said. They had to bring in drilling machinery, and “rescue only possible by diving... It was a shot in the dark. They were still alive. They had gotten to higher ground.
“There is no such thing as a zero-risk operation... They were running out of oxygen, running out of food, had no water. We’d get some of the kids out rather than leaving them there. Our window was closing. You felt like you were on another planet.” Rescuers had brought several body bags, in the event of a worst-case scenario. But “sure enough, he was breathing,” Torrel said of the first boy rescued. “The kids were in good spirits. We got out just in time.”
Here are excerpts from Gutman’s book:
“The team ascended two flights to the cave’s oblong opening... a gaping mouth bearing five-foot-long mossy teeth. The mouth exhales gusts of cool, musty air revealing the cave’s grand lobby... big enough to fit the Taj Mahal. ... In that first chamber, chandeliers of stalactites dangle from above. Below was a large, dusty gravel bed and mud stains twenty feet up showing the high-water mark of the previous year... Hundreds of millennias’ worth of droplets laced with minerals have deposited microscopic calcium rings that year after year build out the stalagmites in ultra-slow-motion...
“They had to crab-walk for the next 150 yards until they hit the chamber with thirty-foot ceilings. Knowing the route ahead might get a little wet, the boys who had carried their backpacks inside dropped them here, while others were continuing barefoot. The cave floor there was dry, cracked clay that hadn’t seen significant moisture since the last monsoon season... Then their flashlight beams bounced off what seemed like a mirage -- black water, and a lot of it. It was disorienting. A pooling body of water like that was a clear landmark. And it had not been there when they first came through.
“The 2018 rainfall through mid-June had been far above average, about three feet of rain ... And just days before the boys went into the cave, a low-pressure system stalled over Vietnam, dumping very heavy rains that failed to trigger the flash floods typical in that part of Thailand... so nobody paid much attention... It was the worst possible place for a search-and-rescue operation.”
Gutman described in his book, “All of the boys had wept at one point or another. The cave leaked moisture everywhere, walls were damp, and while it provided them with drinking water, the sogginess was maddening. Four days in, they began raving with hunger. The boys were skinny to begin with — soccer players who would shed calories by the hundreds chasing that checkered ball around in the sauna that is northern Thailand’s jungle-carpeted foothills. But now their bodies had pillaged their stores of glucose and turned to the only other source of calories available, the fat and muscle clinging to their bones.
“They backed up the slope. And the water kept coming. Their routine was basic: guzzle water from the rising stream until their bellies felt full, then dig. They hacked at the brittle limestone for hours at a time, chipping away at their mountain prison.”
Gutman’s story tells about Torrel: “Captain Mitch Torrel took quick stock of the resources available and noticed that all the extra air tanks had been removed... Captain Torrel said on his phone, ‘Guys are bailing hard.’ The water was now lapping the roof of the sump, and as Torrel bobbed his way through he had to tilt his head back and pucker his lips to sip the little remaining air. If the water kept rising, the sump between Chambers Three and Two would completely fill again. It was the very spot where Saman Gunan (a Thai rescuer) ran out of air and died. (He was the sole rescuer to die.)
“Torrel had been ordered to pull out before you have to dive out. Torrel now shouted, ‘Landslide! Landslide! Landslide!’ That was the predetermined signal for abandoning ship in case rockfall, air quality, or rising water forced a life-or-death evacuation. Dozens of rescuers and rope riggers dropped their gear and began clambering up the slope to get through the sump before it was sealed with water. Torrel jumped on the phone to Thai command, which informed him the power to the pumps had shut down and that they were working on troubleshooting, but needed more time. As the third SEAL popped up, Torrel grabbed him and hoisted him out of the sump.
“Over the next few hours the cave would revert to its natural state for that time of year: an impenetrable river of water that inundated every available air space all the way back to the first chamber... The Americans would struggle to comprehend their success.
“One by one, the soccer players who had been submerged in the monochrome night of the cave blinked open their eyes. Most regained consciousness within a few hours of their rescue. They had IVs in their arms and surgical masks over their mouths. Two had pneumonia, and all of them were being dosed with antibiotics to armor them against microbes attacking their frail immune systems. Within hours, most were sitting up, some standing.
“They thanked the rescuers for their efforts, and the nation for its support. Then the boys talk food. After an agonizing few days, their parents were finally allowed into the ward.”
Later, a Thai official credited their survival to meditation, saying that “now in their sojourns as monks the boys would be able to improve their meditation practice—which would surely help them later in life. For the next nine days they worked at temple jobs and became apprentice monks for nine days as a way to honor the Thai Navy SEAL who had died.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.