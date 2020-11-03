Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Greyhound Bus Museum in Hibbing Tuesday. Nearly 100 people were reported to have lined up before the poll opened at 7:00 in the morning.

A steady stream of voters made their way to the Eveleth Auditorium to cast their ballots Tuesday. Voter turnout was reported to be high.

Virginia election judge Wayne Christiansen wears a patriotic mask that was made just for election day as he helps a voter register Tuesday afternoon.

