CHISHOLM—A new commander is at the helm of American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247 of Chisholm.
Brad Castagneri, of Balkan Township, was voted by the post membership to take over the position, formerly held by Bill Hanegmon.
“I just think it’s an honor to be trusted to take the position and I want to help the post grow and get more members and have some more activities with the post,” Castagneri said. “I’m just honored that they thought I’d be there to do a good job for them. It was more of an honor, for sure.”
Castagneri joined Post 247 about five years ago, taking an active roll in the Color Guard and other post activities.
Each year Post 247 hosts a Veterans Day tribute at Chisholm High School. One of Castagneri’s first duties as commander is to serve as the Master of Ceremony for the Veterans Day program scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 11, at the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
There are several community events hosted by the Post that works hand-in-hand with the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center. A Veterans Day tribute, Memorial Day tribute, and turkey Bingo are some of the events that the Post is involved with. The Post also provides a “final salute” at veterans funerals, and its Color Guard posts the Colors at Chisholm High School home sporting events.
Each year the Post awards college scholarships to graduating seniors from Chisholm High School.
The Post maintains the Veterans Memorial Fountain on Longyear Lake, and is in the midst of creating a yet to be named park on the east end of Longyear Lake. Once completed, the park will have two pavilions with barbecue pits and picnic tables, Castagneri said.
Castagneri said the city has partnered with the Post, providing in-kind services including cleaning up and prepping for the cement pads, and that the city and business community are very supportive of the Post. He noted that the Dr. Ben Owens Foundation helped to fund the project.
“It’s a work in progress,” Castagneri said.
New members are welcome to join Post 247. In order to qualify, you must be an honorably discharged United States military veteran. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month, except for July.
For more information, you can message Post 247 on its Facebook page, or call Castagneri at 218-966-0603, or Steve Hutchings at 218-929-0705.
A 1993 Hibbing High School graduate, Castagneri enlisted in the United States Army after graduation and served in the Infantry Division.
“I was stationed in Germany for two and a half years, and then Bosnia and Macedonia for six months each, and finished at Fort Erwin in California,” Castagneri said.
Upon returning home from military service, Castagneri enrolled in the diesel mechanics program at Hibbing Community College, graduating in 1999.
Castagneri is a service manager at Dom-Ex in Hibbing, and has been with the company for 17 years. He also owns his own business, Willow Rook Ranch Equine Massage therapy, providing therapy and massages for horses and dogs. He and his wife Kristi have three children and two grandchildren.
