CHISHOLM — A film shot on the Range is having a positive economic impact on the region.
Robert Enriquez who co-directed the feature film, “Cash for Gold,” based on a short film with that same title along with Deborah Puette, said final numbers aren’t yet in, but he was able to provide a snapshot of money spent in certain categories.
Two production companies are involved with the project, Chariot Entertainment and Red Baron Films. They worked in collaboration with the Chisholm-based Lost Forty Studios, located in the lower level of Chisholm City Hall. While they still aren’t ready to announce the cast for “Cash for Gold,” Puette and Enriquez assured in an earlier interview there is recognizable talent attached to the film.
“We did 15 days of shooting and started on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day,” Enriquez said on Friday.
The production spent $60,000 on housing, $20,000 to $30,000 on catering and restaurants, $100,000 on payroll (approximately 30 to 40 people total), $10,000 on vehicle rentals, $10,000 on location rentals, and more than $20,000 on COVID testing at Casey Drug, according to Enriquez.
Several locations were used for the film, including Tommy’s Bar and a vacant storefront on Lake Street in Chisholm, along with two in Chisholm, a house in Hibbing, and the iconic Reed Building on First Avenue in Hibbing.
A strict COVID protocol was followed on the set.
“We had to test everyone three times per week,” Enriquez said.
Melissa Sundvall, the owner of WOW Catering in Hibbing shared her perspective on the spike felt by local businesses during the short span of filming.
“Hotels, Airbnb’s, restaurants/bars and local grocers all benefit,” Sundvall said via email. “People from this area are hired on for a few weeks at a time which boosts the income they may already have and enables them to use the extra income to catch up on bills, savings or what have you.”
Sundvall started in the restaurant and catering industry in 1999, and owned and operated the Amelia’s restaurant in Hibbing until 2013. She said it was a film production that came to the area in 2017 that revived her passion for, “cooking and serving hard working folks.” The next year Sundvall said she had a 30 foot enclosed kitchen built for the purpose of set service and other types of catering. Wow Catering specializes in custom made menus.
“When I am cooking for production it is a 12 plus hour day,” Sundvall said. “I have one part-time helper that is there to make coffee, produce food and snacks for Crafty. If we continue to thrive with this industry I can see adding a few more staff to help with preparation, serving and setting up Crafty.”
“Craft service or craft services is the department in film, television and video production which provides cast and crew with snacks, drinks and other assistance,” according to Wikipedia.
Production incentives being offered by the State of Minnesota, St. Louis County, and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) played a role in bringing the project to the Iron Range.
Rep. David Lislegard, who represents District 6B in the Minnesota House of Representatives stopped by the set of “Cash for Gold” during the filming. Lislegard authored legislation in support of film production credits passed by the state legislature. The Mesabi Tribune reached out to Lislegard about the economic impact of films such as “Cash for Gold,” and he provided the following statement.
”Film projects create good paying jobs while stimulating the businesses in our communities,” Lislegard said on Monday via email. “ It’s incredibly rewarding to see the spark of activity on the Iron Range yet again with the filming of “Cash for Gold.” Our region has such a richness with a unique landscape, character, and culture, so I’m glad we were able to work together with St. Louis County and the IRRRB to help bring this shoot to Chisholm. There is so much potential before us not just with major motion picture projects, but with TV shows and content for streaming outlets, of which there seem to be more and more all the time. With four distinct seasons and a plethora of talented, dedicated people, Minnesota should be a destination for projects like these, but the economic reality is producers will pick sites where they have an incentive package. I was proud to lead the charge last legislative session to create $20 million worth of tax credits to attract film productions to Minnesota. Looking forward, we have a great opportunity to expand these proven incentives so our state can be top of mind for producers when they’re picking a spot to shoot a movie, or tape a TV or streaming show.”
Enriquez said the exact amount of any rebate for this project has yet to be determined. He said the rebates can be stackable and cumulative to up to 70 percent of the project. In order to be at 70 percent, the people have to be from certain areas, and if people are brought in from other cities, the percentage is smaller, he explained.
If all goes according to plan, Cash for Gold will debut this summer at a local screening.
“The goal is to have the film finished by the end of June,” Enriquez said. “Then we would like to do a local screening probably in July.”
“Our goal is to have the local screening so we can share it with all of the lovely people who helped us,” he said.
Following the local screening, the plan is to do a film festival tour then release the movie.
As for future projects, Enriquez said there are several he’d like to do in the area, but for now he wants to get through this one.
The snow and cold weather present during the filming weren’t a deterrent for Enriquez, who is from California.
“I love the area, it’s so beautiful,” he said.
