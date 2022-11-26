Fifth generation pharmacists

Pharmacists Alida and Aden Casey recently took over the business that has been in their family for more than a century.

 Marie Tolonen

CHISHOLM—Tim Casey, a fourth generation pharmacist at Casey Drug, has passed the torch to the next generation.

In April, Tim’s children, Alida and Aden, the fifth generation of family pharmacists took over the business that dates back to 1905.

