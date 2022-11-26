CHISHOLM—Tim Casey, a fourth generation pharmacist at Casey Drug, has passed the torch to the next generation.
In April, Tim’s children, Alida and Aden, the fifth generation of family pharmacists took over the business that dates back to 1905.
The business was started with Edmond Casey as Casey and Hayes and has continued with Roy, Roger, Tim and now Alida and Aden.
Tim worked with Roger, taking over the business about 25 years ago, and in 2012 it moved up the block to its current location at 121 West Lake St., where in addition to a full-service pharmacy with delivery to Chisholm, Hibbing and Buhl, the store’s main level includes a variety of health and wellness products, a vast selection of gifts and household items and home decor. The lower level of the building houses a hardware store.
Alida and Aden agree that the main focus of the business is the pharmacy and the services offered there—a sentiment expressed by Tim in an article when the store moved to its current location.
“Our primary focus is healthcare,” Alida said.
As has been the case for generations, she and Aden plan to carry on the tradition of offering small town service and high quality health care.
The two new owners are familiar faces at the family business, and both began working as pharmacists upon earning degrees from the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy—Alida in 2010 and Aden in 2020.
Like many small town pharmacies across the nation, Casey Drug played a critical role in the pandemic providing drive-up COVID testing and then administering COVID vaccines as soon as they became available.
Working with the City of Chisholm, Casey Drug offered vaccine clinics at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, and also coordinated vaccine clinics at senior housing facilities.
Alida explained that percent of pharmacies offering vaccines helped ease the burden on clinics.
Aden said he’s happy that they were able to get the vaccinations to the public, adding that accessibility can be difficult for some residents of the community.
Now along with COVID vaccines and boosters, Casey Drug offers vaccines for “influenza, shingles, pneumonia and tetanus,” Aden said.
Casey Drug is part of the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN).
Alida explained that CPESN is a national network of pharmacies providing more specialized patient care.
One example she gave is following patients with high blood pressure more closely, and being able to adjust medications as needed between clinic visits.
While the pharmacy is the main focus of Casey Drug, Aden said the non-pharmacy portion is a “nice addition.” Alida agreed, adding it also provides a service to the community by making items accessible without leaving town.
Casey Drug currently has 15 employees, including Kendra Casey, who is Tim’s sister and Alida and Aden’s aunt.
A sixth generation Casey, Alida’s 10 year-old daughter Zetta, is also helping out at the store where she’s known to offer to free up the hands of shoppers by bringing items to the counter for them.
“She loves assisting customers,” Alida said.
Casey Drug is a member of the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and is active in the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Project. Earlier this month the store participated in the Chamber Expo. It’s also part of the Small Business Saturday promotion on Nov. 26 and the Bringing Light to Chisholm on Dec. 1.
More information on the services offered at Casey Drug is available on its website at caseydrugpharmacy.com.
