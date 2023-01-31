Perpich Center for Arts Education has selected Betsy Carroll, an art instructor at Chisholm High School as a Regional Art Teacher-Leader.
Regional Arts Teacher-Leaders comprise a collaborative network of 62 distinguished teachers of dance, media arts, music, visual arts, and theater coming together to increase professional development opportunities across the state, according to a press release.
“I have had the privilege of working with Ms. Carroll this year thus far for the first time,” wrote Travis Vake, Activities Director and teacher at Chisholm High School in an email on Monday. “Her passion for the students and school community is second to none. I am extremely excited for her opportunity to be selected as a Regional Art Teacher-Leader and I know that she will work hard for this region.”
Vake commended Carroll on creating an Empty Bowl fundraiser last year to combat hunger in the community. The event raised more than $900 with donations being made to the Chisholm Food Shelf and United Way of Northeastern Minnesota Buddy Backpack program.
“The enormous success of that event speaks volumes to her hard work and dedication to not only this school district but this region in general,” Vake said. “I am so proud to have her as part of our Bluestreak community.”
As Regional Arts Teacher-Leaders, members will offer their expertise as a resource for arts educators in their regions through facilitating professional development and providing knowledgeable support to colleagues. Each Regional Arts Teacher-Leader has committed to a multi-year process in which their work is supported through workshops at Perpich Center for Arts Education to further develop leadership in the arts.
