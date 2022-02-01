EDINA, Minn. — Jim Carey’s process for selecting St. John’s University as his college of choice nearly 44 years ago was a pretty simple one compared to what a lot of high school graduates go through today.
“I remember somebody telling me when I was a senior, ‘Well why don’t you think about going to St. John’s,’ and I said, ‘Yeah that would make my mom happy. She’s an Irish Catholic girl.’ So I went to St. John’s. That’s about as much thought as I put into it,’’ Carey said in a telephone interview.
“I am truly grateful I did’’ choose St. John’s, said Carey, who is the president and managing partner of the SiebenCarey law firm.
Carey will be recognized for his distinguished career, volunteering and mentoring with the 2022 Alumni Achievement Award from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., during a 40th class reunion dinner on June 25.
“It was a real honor’’ to find out about the award from his alma mater after a group of his friends got together, did a lot of work putting together some things and decided to nominate him.
“I jokingly said everybody else must have said no before they got to me,’’ said Carey, who grew up in Biwabik and graduated from high school there in 1978 before heading to St. John’s.
His father Thomas Carey moved from the Twin Cities to Virginia when he was in the
second grade and the family later moved to rural Gilbert.
After graduating from St. John’s in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science degree, Carey began his legal career as a law clerk and researcher at SiebenCarey. Upon receiving his Juris Doctor degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in 1987, Carey joined the firm as an attorney and became managing partner in 2008. Carey helped build SiebenCarey into one of Minnesota’s largest personal injury law firms, which has served more than 65,000 clients in Minnesota and Wisconsin during its 70-year history.
Professionally, Carey, the married father of three and grandfather of four, has received numerous accolades during his 35-year career practicing law. He has also contributed countless hours as a volunteer and mentor to others.
—
After earning his bachelor’s degree, Carey worked at the House of Representatives for two years. His law partner Harry Sieben was then speaker of the House.
The law was in Carey’s family, as his great-grandfather James Patrick Carey and great uncle Thomas Carey were both judges in Virginia years ago. “There’s a real history there,’’ he said.
Great uncle Thomas Carey was one of the founding members of what is now Trenti Law Firm in Virginia and “that’s the reason my father moved back up there because he had family ties,’’ Jim Carey said.
Between Harry (Sieben) and my father (also named Thomas Carey), who was a lawyer and a judge, they convinced me to go back to law school. Jim Carey added his dad was a judge in Hennepin County after moving back to Minneapolis and had practiced a long time in Virginia and on the Range.
As far as why he became an attorney, Carey said, “I think I always felt like maybe I would end up there just because it’s kind of in my family.’’
He also figured he was a political science and government major at St. Johns’ and couldn’t do a whole lot with that unless he was going to law school. “I always knew I’d have to go back for some kind of extended education. Inspired by his father, he got into law school and really enjoyed it. “It was the first time I really enjoyed going to school,’’ he said.
—
Thinking ahead to the award recognition, Carey said he is really looking forward to it. “In spite of the fact I’m a lawyer and I speak in front of people all the time, I’m kind of nervous about it.’’ Lots of alumni attend those events. Carey said he’s been to them before, but “it’s the first time they’ve ever given me anything.’’
Carey, 62, believes the pro bono work he has done, including for foster care agencies, played a role in getting the award. He says it is fun and “makes me feel good in my heart.’’
Both of his sons are also Iraq war veterans and he is “very active in veteran activities at the present time,’’ which includes sitting on a couple of boards. “All of those things mean as much to me as my work.’’
As for the work at SiebenCarey, “I really, really enjoy it,’’ Carey said. “I’d have a hard time doing different kinds of lawyer work.’’ He does plaintiff civil trial work and the firm has real close ties to the major trade unions. “I represent people and people who are hurt. I enjoy just representing individuals and trying cases to juries.’’
As Carey nears retirement, he sees himself slowing down, taking a step and letting the other younger guys manage the firm. “I don’t think I’ll ever quit working.’’ Instead he’ll start taking the cases he wants to and not the ones he has to. “I’m looking forward to that.’’
—
Carey was lauded by coworkers and former classmates in a news release announcing the award.
“Jim has always had the courage and dedication to the client to do the right thing, even if it’s the hard thing,” said Harry Sieben, retired president of SiebenCarey. “He weighs the risks and decisions from the perspective of what’s right for the client. He’s applied this same approach to his service to hundreds of thousands of constituents as a three-term Park Commissioner in Hennepin County,” Sieben wrote in the award nomination.
“I’m a fellow alumnus of St. John’s University and have been close friends with Jim since grade school,” said Mike Larson, one of eight SJU classmates who nominated Carey for the award. “One thing that’s remained a constant throughout every stage of Jim’s life is his impeccable character. He’s a talented and charismatic lawyer with an incredible work ethic. He’s also a loving father, devoted husband and grandfather, a highly regarded mentor, and a loyal friend.”
“Jim has the highest reputation as an attorney, and his wonderful personality transfers to how he pursues his profession,” added Bill Sieben, Partner at the personal injury law firm of Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben. “He’s a strong leader who is extremely trustworthy. The respect and trust from attorneys in Minnesota, the United States, and internationally is reflected by his leadership and membership in every significant and selective professional group.”
“I’m truly honored to receive the Alumni Achievement Award,” Carey said in response. “My education at St. John’s University played an instrumental role in developing me as a human being and teaching me to respect others. When we sit at the table with our peers and choose to value their experiences as much as our own, we lift each other up – nothing is more important, especially following a tragic accident or life-changing event. I’ve tried to live each day with this in mind as I practice law and help others.”
As far as some of his accolades, Carey was most recently elected to the Board of Directors of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He has been a fellow for eight years in this invitation-only organization. Carey was also recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" in the practice of Personal Injury Litigation by Best Lawyers of America — an award that symbolizes excellence in practice. In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" award, Carey is listed in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. He is frequently recognized by Super Lawyers and other publications as one of the top personal injury attorneys in Minnesota and is consistently voted one of America's best personal injury attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America.
“Carey has also contributed countless hours as a volunteer and mentor to others. He has served numerous nonprofit organizations as a board member and board chairman. Currently, he is on the board of directors of the Minnesota Family Foundation, which serves Minnesota military personnel and families who face financial crises. He also partnered with a colleague to develop the largest one-day Continuing Legal Education class in Minnesota and mentors law students at St. Thomas University and the Mitchell Hamline Law School. He is also a member of the Men’s Club at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, promoting spiritual and social interests and aiding in the charitable work of the parish,’’ the news release states.
