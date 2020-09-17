CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Hibbing Airport Authority (CHAA) is experiencing just more than a 22 percent decrease in its levy for fiscal year 2021.
At a virtual joint meeting of the Chisholm Hibbing Airport Authority, Chisholm City Council and Hibbing City Council, a proposed levy of $556,044.21 was approved for fiscal year 2021, starting in January. That is a decrease from the 2020 levy at $715,681.
Ziemer recently told the Tribune Press that funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act were a major factor in the decrease in the 2021 levy. The CHAA used the CARES dollars for a variety of items, “from pencils to payroll,” CHAA Executive Director Barrett Ziemer said in a recent phone interview.
The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses, and preserves jobs for American industries. It was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.
While uncertain where the levy will be at for 2022, Ziemer talked about the CHAA’s efforts to keep the airport levy down.
“Our number one goal is to always lower that levy. We want it to be zero,” Ziemer said. “It could change next year — we’re doing everything we can to be self-sufficient.”
The CHAA is the governing body for the Range Regional Airport. It consists of six members, three from Chisolm and three from Hibbing. All are appointed for a three-year term. Board members must be residents of Hibbing or Chisholm.
“We’ve never had that opportunity before, and they wanted us to spend the money right away,” Zeimer said.
Despite a decrease in travelers since March when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, Zeimer said the airport hasn’t had to lay off staff or reduce hours.
“The airport has been fiscally managed well over the years, and is doing very well considering,” Zeimer said.
Range Regional Airport experienced 3,407 enplanements in the first quarter of this year and 589 in the second quarter. There were 1,352 in January; 1,432 in February and 623 in March. April dipped to a low of 56, followed by 158 in May, 375 in June. July and August picked up with 729 and 779, respectively.
Ziemer said Delta Airlines currently has 12 flights per week that go directly from Range Regional Airport to Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. A major change noticed by Zeimer is that people are buying more tickets for leisure travel and business travel has decreased since March.
“Delta is not selling all seats on the 50 passenger jet to allow for social distancing,” noted Ziemer.
Sun Country Airlines canceled four charters, with an estimated 720 passengers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Country periodically schedules charters from Range Regional Airport to Laughlin, Nev. The airport is looking forward to the Laughlin flights resuming Oct. 16-19 and Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
CHAA is working on a master plan for Range Regional Airport.
Ziemer said the airport is currently working on its master plan, which is a 20-year document, similar to comprehensive plans drawn up by cities and school districts.
Public meetings will be scheduled in the future to discuss the master plan.
Once the CHAA completes its master plan it must be presented to the FAA for approval as well as the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
To allow for future expansion at Range Regional Airport, the CHAA recently approved purchasing a 10-acre parcel with a house, located south of the airport. Ziemer said the airport authority had previously purchased 30 acres of land from this same family, and that the CHAA had the first right of refusal for this latest 10-acre parcel.
