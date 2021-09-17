EVELETH — Employees such as Angie Geis enjoy having a job, along with the value work brings to a person’s life, thanks to the nonprofit East Range Developmental Achievement Center.
The 44-year-old, of Virginia, has the opportunity to use her abilities to clean and do yard work at local businesses.
But Angie — and more than 90 other ERDAC employees who have intellectual and developmental disabilities — would not experience that worth without the dedication of staff at the center, based in Eveleth.
Those Direct Support Professional staff members were honored by the City of Eveleth and its mayor at the start of this week’s national Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, Sept. 14 to 18.
Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich, along with St. Louis County District 7 Commissioner Mike Jugovich, spoke on the grounds of the center during a brief ceremony Monday.
Vlaisavljevich read a proclamation that acknowledged the work of DSP staff.
It reads, in part: “DSPs are valued for their work in building close, respectful and trusted relationships with individuals to assist them with their most intimate needs; and provide essential support to individuals with disabilities to stay connected to family, friends, coworkers and the community, helping them to define and live a quality of life.”
The proclamation further recognizes that DSPs “provide a broad range of individualized supports, including meal preparation, medication assistance, personal care and life skills training, mobility, work and life enrichment opportunities and other daily tasks.”
“I can’t say enough what you mean to the city of Eveleth,” Vlaisavljevich said to the small gathering of ERDAC staff members, who were joined by some of the agency’s employees and their parents. “Thank you all for everything you are doing,” he said, noting that some of ERDAC’s employees clean at city hall.
The mayor added that he was a longtime caregiver for his wife after she suffered a stroke and required specialized care. “I know what it takes mentally and physically. You have to be committed.”
While ERDAC has been serving adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1966, the community is still often unaware of the work accomplished through the agency, he said.
ERDAC provides job training and work opportunities for its employees who come from across the Iron Range. They work both at the center in Eveleth, and out in the community, if they are able.
Some employees, along with their job coaches, are hired to provide cleaning services or yard work for area businesses, churches, and organizations.
On-site employees work on various projects, such as recycling old clothing and fabric to make rags, which are sold to local businesses, including mining companies. Employees of the “Rag Plus” program also create hand-loomed rag rugs, purses, and dog toys from the donated materials.
Other ERDAC employees shred documents for area businesses and use the recycled paper to create campfire fire starters.
Some employees work for the agency’s on-site, second-floor shop, “Wildwood Gifts,” which is open to the public. They upcycle and repurpose household goods and furniture to create hand-crafted products, such as jewelry, “Up North” cabin items, seasonal gifts and other decor.
Staff members work one-on-one with employees to develop individualized plans, teach new skills and assure each employee enjoys the work they do.
ERDAC currently has 22 DSP staff members and 96 employee clients, said Executive Director Robin Harkonen. The majority of staff have longevity with the nonprofit.
Harkonen was happy to see staff this week “given the attention and credit they deserve,” she said. “They allow our clients to live their best lives. There is a lot of value in work.”
DSP staff take the time to get to know each employee and their needs. For instance, one employee, who experiences sensory issues, is comforted by the sound of a vacuum cleaner. Staff know to run a vacuum if he becomes agitated.
But they also go above and beyond to exhibit “love and compassion” toward clients, Harkonen said. “The staff goes to their birthday parties, they advocate for them,” outside of the ERDAC setting.
Jugovich noted that there has been a lot of talk lately about “essential workers” during the pandemic. DSP workers fit that bill. “Not a day goes by,” he said, that they aren’t serving as caregivers in the community.
Angie’s parents, Joe and Gina Geis, of Tower, attended Monday’s ceremony. “I don’t know what we’d do if they didn’t have this here,” her dad said of ERDAC.
Their daughter, “who is high functioning” and lives independently in an apartment, has been an ERDAC employee for more than 20 years. She loves to clean, Gina Geis said. “She loves it here. She loves to work.” When Angie is not working in the community, she assists in ERDAC’s “loom room.”
Staff also help Angie with things such as cooking and freezing meals and working on finances, they noted. “They are so good to her,” Gina Geis added.
Joe Geis expressed his gratitude to the staff during the event. “I want to thank you all for everything you have done for her,” he said.
“Without this staff, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” Harkonen said, adding that “we are truly a family.”
