CHISHOLM — Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner was among the investigators to testify on Wednesday in the trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr.
Carbo Jr., 54, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing the 38-year old Nancy Daugherty in her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986.
According to court records, when police found her she had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, with police indicating there were signs of struggle both inside and outside the residence.
Carbo Jr. was arrested for the long unsolved crime on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Manner testified that he started with the Chisholm Police Department in 1996 and was promoted to his current position 12 years ago.
Manner testified that in 2020 his department received a lead about Carbo being a person of interest.
When instructed by the prosecution, Manner identified Carbo, who was seated a few feet away with his attorneys.
“He’s wearing glasses, a sport coat and a white button down shirt,” Manner said.
Manner was also asked to identify a yearbook photo of Carbo from 1986, when he was in his junior year at Chisholm High School and a birth certificate that indicated he was single.
Manner told the defense that he was familiar with the Daugherty case as he was asked to review it by former Police Chief Scott Erickson, but that he didn’t make it through the entire case file before it became a cold case investigation.
When asked under cross examination if Daugherty was a “strong woman.”
Manner was allowed to answer the question despite an objection by the prosecution.
“She worked on the ambulance and at Heritage Manor, she was a strong woman,” Manner said.
When the trial resumed on Wednesday morning, the defense cross-examined Terry Laber, a Crime Scene Team Leader with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who testified in direct examination by the prosecution on Tuesday.
Laber testified that he had entered the crime scene at 4 a.m. on July 16 through the rear door of the residence.
During cross examination Laber was asked about a gray sweatshirt that he said was delivered to the BCA lab and that he had processed.
“It appeared someone used the sweatshirt to wipe themselves off, or soiled it when it was worn inside out,” he said.
Laber also testified about items that were found at the scene, including a pair of jeans, panties, and a pair of white socks. He said the jeans were wet and grass stained, and the socks looked as if someone had worn them outside. The panties were wet and grass stained, he noted.
Laber said there was no damage to the button, zipper or fly of the jeans, when asked if that was the case by the defense.
When the defense asked Laber if he had observed any grass or grass stains on a white robe that he also testified was found on the floor near Daugherty’s bed, Laber replied, “No.”
Laber also testified that there was grass found in Daugherty’s navel, behind her right ear, and on her shoulder.
Laber also testified about a stool that was shown below a bedroom window outside of the residence in crime scene photos, and said he did not process the stool or any other outdoor furniture.
The jury also heard testimony from Gary Walton, a retired BCA forensic scientist, whose testimony contained information obtaining latent fingerprints from a crime scene.
“A latent print is hidden or unseen,” Walton explained.
Walton went on to share the various techniques investigators use to develop latent fingerprints to make them visible to the naked eye, including using dusting powder, and a process called “super glue fuming.”
In his testimony, Walton said a fingerprint shows “you touched something.”
He said fingerprints can last longer than a month, and potentially longer.
Walton talked about the fingerprints collected at the Daugherty home and on the body of Nancy Daugherty.
Walton mentioned there were fingerprints taken of family members, friends, and law enforcement. While some of the items where latent fingerprints were found at the scene were able to be identified, he said there were no matches to a palm print on the dryer, a palm print on the kitchen counter, and a fingerprint on the stool cover in the bathroom.
A fingerprint taken off the window shade of Nancy’s room had smudges — no ridges detected and was of no value, he said.
Special Agent Paul Gherardi of the BCA testified about the surveillance, evidence gathering, questioning, and ultimately obtaining a consensual DNA sample from Carbo in July of 2020.
Gherardi said he and his partner had set up surveillance outside of Carbo’s apartment, following up on a lead that he was a potential DNA match.
Gherardi said when he and his partner observed Carbo carrying out trash, and then driving away, they brought the bag of garbage to the Chisholm Police Department. Items including tissue appearing to have blood, and a beer can were collected from the garbage and processed to be tested, he said.
“When you do a garbage pull and search what are you looking for?” asked Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey.
Gherardi replied, anything that could potentially contain DNA.
A recording of Manner and Gherardi knocking on the door of Carbo’s apartment at approximately 8:40 a.m. on July 29, 2020 was played in the courtroom.
Carbo willingly let Gherardi and Manner in his apartment, where they told him they were looking at a cold case and focused on high school boys in the Nancy Daugherty case.
Carbo denied knowing Daugherty’s children. “I don’t remember hanging around with them,” he said on the tape.
He said he also didn’t know Nancy Daugherty, but told investigators that the case once and a while pops up on Facebook.
Carbo said, “I wasn’t much with girls back then,” when asked if he knew Gina Larson, Daugherty’s daughter, who they pointed out from a Chisholm High School yearbook.
Carbo willingly provided investigators with a cheek swab before they left.
A phone conversation that was introduced as being between Carbo and his daughter was also played for the court. In the recording Carbo responds to word that there is DNA evidence, saying all it proves is that “she” got (expletive). Carbo also mentioned having multiple “one-night stands,” after the bars in the recording and said he wouldn’t remember.
Gherardi testified that when he revisited Carbo to tell him the results of the DNA sample he provided were a match, Carbo said he didn’t recall and that he used drugs and alcohol and blacked out.
In cross-examination, Schmid said Carbo has never confessed.
“Correct,” answered Gheradi.
“He consistently maintained that he had no memory,” Schmid said.
“Correct,” responded Gherardi.
Gherardi indicated that was the case no matter how much pressure he put on Carbo.
Testimony is scheduled to continue at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.