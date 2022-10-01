Request for a new trial is denied

MICHAEL ALLEN CARBO

HIBBING — Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday has handed down a mandatory sentence of life in prison to Michael Allen Carbo Jr., a 54-year-old Chisholm man found guilty of murdering Nancy Daugherty at her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986.

Carbo was sentenced on Friday after previously being found guilty by a jury on Aug. 16, more than 36 years after Daugherty’s murder. Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years, according to the County Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Chris Florey and Jon Holets.

