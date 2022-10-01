HIBBING — Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday has handed down a mandatory sentence of life in prison to Michael Allen Carbo Jr., a 54-year-old Chisholm man found guilty of murdering Nancy Daugherty at her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986.
Carbo was sentenced on Friday after previously being found guilty by a jury on Aug. 16, more than 36 years after Daugherty’s murder. Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years, according to the County Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Chris Florey and Jon Holets.
Daugherty worked as an aide at a local nursing home and served as an EMT on the Chisholm Ambulance Service, and was in the process of moving out of the area to attend training to become a paramedic at the time of her death, according to testimony heard in the trial.
According to court records, when police found her she had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, with police indicating there were signs of struggle both inside and outside the residence.
“More than 36 years ago the murder of Nancy Daugherty shook residents of Chisholm and greater St. Louis County,” read a press release from St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki after the sentencing on Friday. “Ms. Daugherty’s murder, which remained unsolved until 2020, prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County. The investigation called on numerous current and retired employees of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisholm Police Department, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from numerous other agencies. The crime was ultimately solved, in part, by linking many items of DNA left behind at the crime scene to DNA taken from Michael Allen Carbo, Jr.”
Carbo Jr. was previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
“Though the jury convicted him of both counts, the law dictates that he is only sentenced on a single count,” Maki explained in the press release.
Before the sentencing on Friday the court heard victim impact statements from Daugherty’s children, Gina Haggard and Jason Daugherty and her brother, David Oswald and sister, Sandra Field. Carbo, who declined to testify during his trial, also spoke on Friday.
Haggard, in an emotion-filled statement, recalled how her mother’s death caused her to experience fear and depression, and the numerous milestones that her mother was deprived of in the past 36 years — her college graduation, meeting her future husband, planning and experiencing her wedding, and being a grandma, were some that she mentioned.
“They never got to meet grandma Nancy,” Haggard said.
Hagert also mentioned her grandparents, who went to their graves never knowing who killed their daughter.
A statement written by Jason Daugherty was read aloud by Haggard.
“Mike Carbo deserves to be in prison for the rest of his life,” Jason wrote and he went on to say that he plans to focus on enjoying the simple freedoms Carbo will no longer be able to.
Oswald said after 36 years he still didn’t have words to describe the suffering, pain and frustration he said “Mike Carbo caused.”
“Birthdays have never been the same,” he said. “Nancy and I shared the same birthday.”
Oswald went on to say that his son was born four months after Nancy’s death, and he was never able to meet her.
Oswald also talked about his parents, saying he couldn’t imagine having to lose a child in such “a despicable evil way.”
Field described her sister as a “special person,” and talked about the life that was taken from her.
In his statement on Friday, Carbo described himself as being “shy” and said he found alcohol made it easier for him to talk to older women, who he met at the bar starting at age 17. He said the drinking age was 19 at that time and that the bars seldom carded. Carbo said he never raised a hand to a woman and would never have killed anybody.
In testimony to investigators Carbo denied knowing Daugherty and said he often blacked out from drinking.
Carbo went on to apologize to Daugherty’s children for what happened to their mother and said he was disappointed in the court for keeping out evidence that he insisted would have found him not guilty.
The judge on Friday denied a motion by Carbo’s legal counsel back in August for a new trial, stating that there is no inherent connection to another individual.
Carbo’s legal team filed a motion for a new trial on August 30, and cited three reasons for a new trail, according to court documents referenced in an earlier article published in the Mesabi Tribune. The reasons cited are as follows:
• “The court allowed the state to suppress evidence that tended to negate an essential element of the charged offense,” referring to the “the defense’s Offer of Proof in Support of Alternative Person Defense and the supporting exhibits,” statements made by a witness to BCA agents on two separate occasions and an audio recording of Carbo’s statement to law enforcement officials.
• “The state made misleading arguments that compounded the prejudice caused by its suppression of evidence as described above,” in relation to how the state described a witness and for representing “that Mr. Carbo’s statements during a recorded jail call constituted a confession of guilt,” according to court documents.
• “The court prohibited the defense from arguing rational inferences supported by the evidence,” referring to testimony by a witness and special agent about the witness’ observation of a dark green, possibly black” vehicle parked in Daugherty’s driveway at the time she was killed, according to court documents.
According to a story published in the Mesabi Tribune shortly after Carbo’s arrest in July 2020, investigators from the Chisholm Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement agencies worked on the then unsolved case for more than three decades. Together, they collected more than 100 DNA swabs from potential suspects. But no matches were found.
Then in January 2020, Chisholm Police Chief Vernon Manner and BCA agents sent the aged DNA samples of the unknown suspect to Parabon NanoLabs, a technology company in the state of Virginia which generated “a full unidentified male profile from a sperm cell fraction” they said matched DNA found beneath Daugherty’s fingernails when she fought the assailant. Investigators uploaded the profile to GEDmatch.com, a family history website to find relatives of the perpetrator so they could narrow down the search.
In June of 2020 Parabon NanoLabs contacted law enforcement “to advise that as a result of their analysis a lineage belonging to the suspect had been identified.”
That suspect was longtime Chisholm resident, Carbo Jr.
Police then set up surveillance at Lincoln Apartments in Chisholm, where Carbo Jr. was living and eventually retrieved a bag of garbage from a dumpster near there after seeing him put it in there and they took items from it and sent them to the BCA laboratory in St. Paul.
Three days later, on July 29, 2020, the state lab reported a match in DNA found on the items and the male profile. Later that day, law enforcement confronted Carbo at his home, swapped his mouth for a DNA sample and sent it down to the lab. “After testing, Carbo’s DNA profile was consistent with the DNA profile previously obtained from the sperm cell fractions from the forensic evidence collected from Nancy Daugherty’s body and evidence collected at the scene,” according to court filings.
Late that night, Manner announced that law enforcement arrested Carbo and were holding him in custody. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said it was the state’s first time using genetic genealogy to make an arrest.
He was initially charged with murder in the second-degree, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, but in April of this year, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Carbo Jr., with two counts of first degree murder.
Carbo’s case is the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty in June to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
