Carbo Jr. trial delayed until August

VIRGINIA — The first-degree murder trial of Michael Allen Carbo Jr., which was scheduled to start in June, will be delayed by two months after the defense sought more time to go over voluminous discovery materials that were recently found and the prosecution did not oppose the continuance to Aug. 1.
Carbo waiving his right to a speedy trial and also dropping his request for a pretrial release also played a role in Judge Robert C. Friday’s ruling Wednesday morning in Sixth District Court in Virginia.
Carbo, 54, stands charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1986 death of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm after DNA evidence allegedly helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
He was originally charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, but last month a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Carbo Jr.with two counts of first degree murder. He is now facing life in prison if convicted.
One week ago, Friday granted a delay of three business days in the trial but said at the time he would allow the defense to seek a longer continuance in the meantime.
The Public Defender’s Office sought at least a 60-day delay last Thursday, citing materials that came in just days before the trial was set to start (June 1). Getting the 60-day delay would allow the defense to review the discovery materials and “ensure Mr. Carbo receives a fair trial,’’ court documents said.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jonathan D. Holets wrote to Judge Friday late Thursday that the state does not agree with every assertion in the defendant’s motion for a continuance. However, since the speedy trial demand and the motion for release were dropped, he believes the “brief continuance requested is in the interests of justice’’ and the motion should be granted.
Regarding what additional discovery materials were found, several reports and transcripts from the investigation were located with evidence at the Chisholm Police Department. Documents found at the police department were scanned onto a jump drive and delivered to the County Attorney, according to the court document. Additional cassette tapes and documents regarding the investigation were located in a locked, dry storage area at the BCA State Fleet Building in Arden Hills, Minn., it states.
—
The investigation into the more than 35-year-old cold case led authorities to Carbo after law enforcement said they matched DNA from his trash to compare to samples from the decades old crime scene.
Daugherty was found dead in her residence on July 16, 1986. Court records say the mother of two had been sexually assaulted and died of manual strangulation.
Carbo remains in the St. Louis County Jail and bail remains at $1 million.
At the time of his arrest, Carbo’s case was the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
—
The trial is set to start with jury selection at 9 a.m. Aug. 1, while an in-person pre-trial hearing will be held at 9 a.m. July 25.
