HIBBING — Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the 54 year-old Chisholm man found guilty of the brutal murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986, is looking for a new trial.
Carbo’s defense team, which includes attorney John D. Schmid of the Sixth District Public Defender’s office, filed a Notice of Motion and Motion for a New Trial Tuesday in Sixth District Court in Hibbing.
Earlier this month — after a trial that lasted a little over a week — a jury found Carbo Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual assault in the first degree, in the long unsolved killing of Daugherty in her home more than 36 years ago.
Each count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison and sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 30.
In the motion filed Tuesday, Carbo’s legal team cited three reasons for asking for a new trial including, according to court documents, that:
• “The court allowed the state to suppress evidence that tended to negate an essential element of the charged offense,” referring to the “the defense’s Offer of Proof in Support of Alternative Person Defense and the supporting exhibits,” statements made by a witness to BCA agents on two separate occasions and an audio recording of Carbo’s statement to law enforcement officials.
• “The state made misleading arguments that compounded the prejudice caused by its suppression of evidence as described above,” in relation to how the state described a witness and for representing “that Mr. Carbo’s statements during a recorded jail call constituted a confession of guilt,” according to court documents.
• “The court prohibited the defense from arguing rational inferences supported by the evidence,” referring to testimony by a witness and special agent about the witness' observation of a dark green, possibly black” vehicle parked in Daugherty’s driveway at the time she was killed, according to court documents.
—
According to a story published in the Mesabi Tribune shortly after Carbo’s arrest in July 2020, investigators from the Chisholm Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement agencies worked on the then unsolved case for more than three decades. Together, they collected more than 100 DNA swabs from potential suspects. But no matches were found.
Then in January 2020, Chisholm Police Chief Vernon Manner and BCA agents sent the aged DNA samples of the unknown suspect to Parabon NanoLabs, a technology company in the state of Virginia which generated “a full unidentified male profile from a sperm cell fraction” they said matched DNA found beneath Daugherty’s fingernails when she fought the assailant. Investigators uploaded the profile to GEDmatch.com, a family history website to find relatives of the perpetrator so they could narrow down the search.
In June of 2020 Parabon NanoLabs contacted law enforcement “to advise that as a result of their analysis a lineage belonging to the suspect had been identified.”
That suspect was longtime Chisholm resident, Carbo Jr.
Police then set up surveillance at Lincoln Apartments in Chisholm, where Carbo Jr. was living and eventually retrieved a bag of garbage from a dumpster near there after seeing him put it in there and they took items from it and sent them to the BCA laboratory in St. Paul.
Three days later, on July 29, 2020, the state lab reported a match in DNA found on the items and the male profile. Later that day, law enforcement confronted Carbo at his home, swapped his mouth for a DNA sample and sent it down to the lab. “After testing, Carbo’s DNA profile was consistent with the DNA profile previously obtained from the sperm cell fractions from the forensic evidence collected from Nancy Daugherty’s body and evidence collected at the scene,” according to court filings.
Late that night, Manner announced that law enforcement arrested Carbo and were holding him in custody. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said it was the state’s first time using genetic genealogy to make an arrest.
He was initially charged with murder in the second-degree, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, but in April of this year, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Carbo Jr., with two counts of first degree murder.
Carbo’s case is the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty in June to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.