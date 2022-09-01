HIBBING — Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the 54 year-old Chisholm man found guilty of the brutal murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986, is looking for a new trial.

Carbo’s defense team, which includes attorney John D. Schmid of the Sixth District Public Defender’s office, filed a Notice of Motion and Motion for a New Trial Tuesday in Sixth District Court in Hibbing.

