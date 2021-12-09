HIBBING — A concert featuring a showcase of Minnesota music is coming to the stage of the historic Hibbing High School Auditorium.
Sponsored by Hibbing Community Education and the Hibbing Foundation, The Minnesota Music Coalition Caravan du Nord is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and will include performances by Turn, Turn, Turn, War Bonnet, and Trevor McSpadden. Doors open at around 7 p.m. and face coverings are required.
A grant from the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of the Hibbing Foundation helped make the event free to the public.
“It’s a great opportunity for a free concert, things are so expensive nowadays so it’s nice to have free community events when we can have them,” Kirk Lewis, Community Education Director for Hibbing Public Schools said last week.
Before the live concert, the event will also feature an opportunity for local musicians to connect with one another as well as representatives from Minnesota Music Coalition, during a session at JJ’s Coffee (214 East Howard Street) in Hibbing early Friday afternoon, from 3 to 4 p.m. The networking session, which is a part of all the Caravan du Nord events, is free and open to anyone who would like to learn more about resources for Minnesota musicians or would like to connect with musicians in their region.
Advertised as a traveling showcase of Minnesota music presented by the Minnesota Music Coalition, Caravan du Nord organizers aim to bring regional acts, emerging bands and music industry professionals to towns across Minnesota for workshops, networking and performances, according to a press release.
“This annual fall tour has presented more than 200 artists to audiences totaling more than 10,000, and is an ongoing project of the Minnesota Music Coalition,” officials state.
McSpadden is relatively new to the Minnesota music scene. Originally from Texas, he and his family most recently moved from SanDiego, Calif. to St. Paul in 2020.
“Being part of the Caravan Du Nord is a feather in my cap and I’m really pleased to be part of it,” McSpadden, of St. Paul said. “It’s the last part of the series and the other two acts are really exciting.”
Joining McSpadden for his portion of the program is Mary Cutrufello, who he said has a long music career, and had even performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
“I’m glad to have her on board with me,” he said.
McSpadden said music was a part of his life growing up. His grandfather played some guitar, and his parents are music fans, he noted.
As a teenager, McSpadden said he recalled he was fascinated with the bands while attending dances. It was in the dance halls of central Texas that he got his start in the music industry.
For his performance in Caravan du Nord, McSpadden said he plans to perform classic country and western music, rooted in the late 60s like Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and Ray Price. “Classic country,” he said.
War Bonnet “reverentially explores and reinterprets the darker, more recessed ancestral music created by North America’s indigenous people,” according to the group’s bio found on its website https://www.warbonnetofficial.com.
“In 2016, Chaz Wagner (Bois Forte Ojibwe) and Tony Parson (Leech Lake Ojibwe) formed War Bonnet, a legendary Native American rock band that brings awareness to the Native American rock music as a genre as well as historical events, and current events in Indian Country,” it states on the group’s website.
War Bonnet was nominated for two Native American music awards in 2019 — Best Recording for “The Ghost Dance” album and Group of the Year.
Turn, Turn, Turn is a the story of a girl meets boy meets girl — a trio that who has bonded over their mutual love of close harmony 60s and 70s country, folk and pop music and formed an original Americanna band, according to its website https://turnturnturnmpls.com.
About Minnesota Music Coalition:
The Minnesota Music Coalition is a statewide network of artists, industry professionals and music supporters who care about creating and sustaining a vibrant popular music community. The network fills in the gaps of our community’s business infrastructure for musicians, and offers resources and support to help artists build sustainable careers in the industry. Through education, communication, and advocacy, we create access to resources and professional development services. Learn more at www.mnmusiccoalition.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.