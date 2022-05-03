CHISHOLM – For a little more than a week, portions of Chisholm were transformed to resemble locations on a street along the United States and Canadian Border.
Lost Forty Studios of Chisholm provided studio services for the filming of the made for television pilot of Canusa Street, a half-hour episcotic comedy about two sisters who are rival border patrols agents — one from the United States and the other is a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to Matt Roy, co-founder of Lost Forty Studios.
The pilot was shot at multiple locations in Chisholm over a nine-day period concluding last Thursday, according to Producer Carver Diserens.
This is the first episodic pilot for Lost Forty, since the budding studio company moved into the lower level of Chisholm City Hall earlier this year. It falls on the heels of Cash for Gold, a feature film that was produced with studio services by Lost Forty, at locations in the Chisholm and Hibbing area.
Roy said he and his business partner, Nick Swedlund met writer Zack Morrison, at an episodic film content event at Catalyst in Duluth, where Morrison won Best Comedy Screenplay for Canusa Street.
Morrison, of New Jersey, is the writer and director of “Everything’s Fine: A Panic Attack in D Major,” and is a 2019 Television Academy student Emmy winner, according to a bio on his website zackmorrison.com. His previous experience includes being a writer and producer on TIME Magazine’s weekly news show, as well as being a writer’s assistant at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, among others, it states.
Morrison and Diserens scoped out locations in Chisholm and Duluth earlier this year, and ultimately chose Chisholm, contracting with Lost Forty Studios for studio services.
Lost Forty spent about a month “crewing up” for the filming of Canusa Street, produced by Carver Diserens, arranging crews from the Twin Cities along with local people, according to Roy.
The studio also added a new manager, Noah Ningen, of Hibbing, who shouldered a lot of work for the production, according to Roy.
Various locations in Chisholm were used to film Canusa Street: Chisholm Curling Club, Chisholm City Hall, residential homes in Chisholm.
As part of a running gag in the storyline, white stripes were painted on the road.
Flag poles on a portion of the Senator David Tomassoni Bridge of Peace displayed American Flags on the north side and American Flags on the other for the film project.
A cold, snowy, wet spring brought its challenges to the film project, Roy said.
The cold weather caused the camera batteries to run down, and water running from the snow and melting ice made it difficult to paint the white stripe on the road, he said.
Once filming was done last Thursday, Roy said it was a “massive relief” to have the project done, and no longer having to worry about time and budget — two concerns when shooting a television show.
Rikki McManus, Chief Production Officer for the Upper Midwest Film Office said incentives offered by St. Louis County, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board and the State of Minnesota are important to attract projects to the area.
“There are a number of projects going on in Duluth and the Iron Range,” McManus said.
Roy agreed, and said Lost Forty has a number of projects in the works, including one in June and another in August of this year.
It’s uncertain whether Morrison would film Canusa Street in Chisholm if the pilot is picked up by a television network, but McManus and Roy said it would definitely be good for the area if that were to happen.
“Episodics are long-term employment for our workforce that we're developing, and are also good for the community: restaurants, hardware stores, drug stores - everybody that an industry touches — and it’s so many on the Iron Range,” McManus said.
McManus said she found the script for Canusa Street to be, “spot-on, really cute.”
“People like that — you want it to succeed,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.