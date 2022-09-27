Just as one problem in the Canisteo Mine Pit is headed for resolution, another has appeared.
Zebra mussels.
Numerous zebra mussels have been found by an angler on a submerged tree branch in the former western Iron Range mine pit, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Following the finding, DNR species specialists in Grand Rapids confirmed the presence of adult zebra mussels in the 1,458-acre mine pit, according to the DNR.
What it means is that plans to pump rising water from the mine pit could potentially be delayed as the DNR works to have a filtration system installed before pumping begins.
“We’re working with our contractor to get a filtration system,” Joe Henderson, DNR Division of Lands and Minerals director said. “Our goal is to be able to pump maybe Oct. 10 or Oct. 15 providing we can get a veliger system in place and prove it works.”
Veligers are zebra mussel larvae.
Veligers need to be filtered to prevent the spread of the invasive species downstream, according to the DNR.
Rising water in the Canisteo Mine Pit has for years been a threat to the city of Bovey and surrounding areas.
Water levels in the pit were kept in check when the former Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore scram mining facilities used water from the pit for mining operations.
But when Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore both went bankrupt and shut down, water began rising again.
The water is currently not in danger of overflowing the pit rim, Henderson said.
Two spots along the pit rim are at an elevation of 1,324 feet.
One of those spots is north of Bovey near a railroad trestle. The other is at the east end of the pit.
As of June 21, the water level was at 1,311.61 feet, according to the DNR.
Pumping water from the pit was set to begin by Oct. 1 under $710,000 in contingency funding provided by Eveleth-based Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
But the delay is another frustration for local officials.
“I lose good citizens because of the fear of that breech,” Bovey Mayor Robert Stein said. “One of my neighbors left and went to Grand Rapids. When they moved out they said, ‘We’re not going to risk it.’ Overall, myself and the council members are tired of this problem.”
Legislation that would have funded a permanent drainage solution for rising water in the pit was again carried by Iron Range legislators during the 2022 Minnesota legislative session.
But the session ended without action on major bills, including Canisteo drainage funding.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation stepped in to fund pumping with an understanding that it would be reimbursed when legislation to fund a permanent solution is approved.
Stein says the state has more than enough money to solve the problem.
“This has been going on since 2006,” Stein said. “The bottom line is the state of Minnesota has plenty of excess money. The governor can declare an emergency. He’s declared emergencies on things like flooding, but are we going to wait here until someone dies? What’s a human life worth? To me, a human life is worth more than a few million dollars. They need to step up and fix it.”
Zebra mussels are an invasive species that filter tiny food particles out of the water, which can reduce available food for larval fish and other animals and can increase aquatic plant growth as a result of increased water clarity, according to the DNR.
The mussels are a species native to Eastern Europe and Western Russia, introduced unintentionally into the United States through the discharge of ship ballast water.
The mussels were first found in the Great Lakes in 1998 and a year later in the Duluth-Superior Harbor.
Zebra mussels can encrust boats and motors, cut the feet of swimmers and pets, attach and kill native mussels, and clog the water intakes of power plants, cities, and residents.
Zebra mussels live underwater and attach to natural and man-made substrates such as rocks, wood, plants, native mussels, pipes, docks, boat lifts, swim rafts, moored watercraft, and other debris. A female can produce 100,000 to 500,000 eggs per year.
Water pumped from the pit will flow through a wetlands into Holman Lake.
Holman Lake drains into Swan River.
Veligers don’t reproduce in cold water, usually starting in about mid-December, Henderson said.
However, once the filtration system is proven to work, the DNR will continue to pump throughout the winter, he said.
Stein says state officials previously had concerns about pumping the pit because of the potential for smelt within the pit to get into other waters.
Now, there’s the zebra mussel.
“I do have concerns about that,” Stein said. “Of course we don’t want zebra mussels pushed out into other bodies of water.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.