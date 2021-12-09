Candle Light Vigil

Families attend a memorial service around the Angel of Hope statue at the Children's Memorial Park in Virginia Monday night. The candle light vigil gave families a chance to support each other and to remember and honor loved one's who have passed away.

 Mark Sauer

Families attend a memorial service around the Angel of Hope statue at the Children's Memorial Park in Virginia Monday night. The candle light vigil gave families a chance to support each other and to remember and honor loved one's who have passed away.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments