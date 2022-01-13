Candidates file for office in Balkan Township STAFF REPORT Jan 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BALKAN TOWNSHIP — Three individuals have filed for office in Balkan Township.The filing period opened on Dec. 28, 2021 and closed on Jan. 11.Garth Wilson and Frank Sever filed for a three-year term as supervisor. Jennifer Tarnowski, the incumbent, did not file for reelection in the supervisor’s race.Misty Hendrickson, the incumbent, is running unopposed for a two-year term as clerk.The township election is scheduled for March 8, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m. The annual township meeting is set for 8:15 p.m. on March 8, at the Balkan Community Center. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Township Wilson Jennifer Tarnowski Politics Frank Sever Misty Hendrickson Individual Supervisor Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brett William Anderson Crystal Marie Sellars Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Hibbing Michael Lee Anderson Joslyn Booker Banttari Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
