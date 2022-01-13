BALKAN TOWNSHIP — Three individuals have filed for office in Balkan Township.

The filing period opened on Dec. 28, 2021 and closed on Jan. 11.

Garth Wilson and Frank Sever filed for a three-year term as supervisor. Jennifer Tarnowski, the incumbent, did not file for reelection in the supervisor’s race.

Misty Hendrickson, the incumbent, is running unopposed for a two-year term as clerk.

The township election is scheduled for March 8, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m. The annual township meeting is set for 8:15 p.m. on March 8, at the Balkan Community Center.

