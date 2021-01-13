BALKAN TOWNSHIP — Three individuals have filed for office in Balkan Township.
The filing period opened on Dec. 29 and closed on Jan. 12.
Two individuals filed for a three-year term as supervisor, incumbent Brad Strgar and Garth Wilson.
Kent Fredeen, the incumbent, is running unopposed for a two-year term as treasurer.
The township election and annual township meeting are scheduled for March 9.
