BALKAN TOWNSHIP — Three individuals have filed for office in Balkan Township.

The filing period opened on Dec. 29 and closed on Jan. 12.

Two individuals filed for a three-year term as supervisor, incumbent Brad Strgar and Garth Wilson.

Kent Fredeen, the incumbent, is running unopposed for a two-year term as treasurer.

The township election and annual township meeting are scheduled for March 9.

