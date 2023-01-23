The Eveleth Heritage Society is sponsoring a presentation about Camp Chicagami given by Randy Naland, Camp Director. The presentation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at noon at the Eveleth Public Library.

Camp Chicagami is located on Pleasant Lake in Fayal Township about 6 miles SE of Eveleth. The camp was founded in 1922 with the name meaning “by the lake” in Chippewa. Since its opening, countless Eveleth Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts attended the camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments