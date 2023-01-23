The Eveleth Heritage Society is sponsoring a presentation about Camp Chicagami given by Randy Naland, Camp Director. The presentation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at noon at the Eveleth Public Library.
Camp Chicagami is located on Pleasant Lake in Fayal Township about 6 miles SE of Eveleth. The camp was founded in 1922 with the name meaning “by the lake” in Chippewa. Since its opening, countless Eveleth Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts attended the camp.
1922 Boy Scouts:
Forty-five boys enrolled for the first-ever camp on July 13, 1922 for eight days of camping. The boys participated in over 25 different scout activities, including canoeing, boating, swimming, lifesaving, knot tying, and signaling. Howard Wohlman and Hugh Kendall passed full first-class requirements. The camp food must have been good because the scouts gained a total of 110 3=4 Pounds, enough to make a full-sized boy. (7/27/1922). Scouts Gain In Weight at Camp. Eveleth News.
1924 Girl Scouts:
According to the (7/10/1924). Eveleth News. “The camp was to open for Girl Scouts for three eight-day periods from July 15 to August 9, 1924. It writes that “There are excellent swimming facilities, Instruction in scout craft that will include signaling, map making, measurements, use of the compass, nature study, lifesaving and trailing. There will be baseball, volley ball, ballads, folk dancing, and general games. Each night will have had a special program of interest”
1950s Scout memories:
The following are memories of Eveleth Heritage Society story contributors who camped at Chicagami in the 1950s:
Charlette Leif recalls that she particularly enjoyed swimming and craft activities, but did not enjoy latrine cleaning duties. The food was good and she enjoyed having fun with her friends. Charlette did not like snakes. One of the counselors had the bright idea that she could get Charlette over her fear of snakes by having her touch one. Charlette screamed NO!, NO!, NO!, and called her father, who happened to be the Eveleth police chief. Charlette did not touch the snake.
Eagle Scout and God and Country medal holder, Bill Bradlich recalls that the scouts organized a game of softball on snowshoes. It was difficult for the players to keep their balance —there was a lot of falling and rolling around in the snow on the lake. “A good time was had by all.”
Bill also recalls climbing a white pine to get a better view of the lake. His suspenders got caught on a broken branch and he was stuck up in the tree. Bill’s father, Henry, who was the scoutmaster of Troop 111 rescued him by climbing the tree and freeing him from the branch.
Rosemary Mattson remembers “sleeping out overnight under the pines when a squirrel ran across her sleeping bag. Wow!”
“Rosemary and her friends sent postcards back and forth to their families telling them they were fine and so on. It was fun.” During the 1980s she was on the Chicagami board and eventually become camp director for Eveleth day campers. ”After attending the World’s Fair in Knoxville, TN, her daughter, Anna Marie had enough Girl Scout badges to become a First-Class Girl Scout which was as high as you could go in Girl Scouts at that time. A ceremony for her to receive her award was held in The Pines of Camp Chicagami.”
Her son, Richard, a Boy Scout who attained the rank of Life Scout “Remembers building wood duck houses on the shores of Pleasant Lake as part of Rev. Terry Tilton’s Boy Scout Troop.”
Roger Kochevar remembers winter camping at camp Chicagami during Christmas vacation. He and his patrol partners were determined to fulfill their cooking requirements to get their second-class badges. The patrol consisting of cooking neophytes prepared by going to National Tea to get ingredients to cook breakfast over an outside fire.
When morning came, he remembers the patrol huddled around the cooking fire. It was so cold that when Roger poured the syrup on the pancakes, it turned into a very long solid icicle. The patrol got their second-class badges.
Roger also remembers the scouts mapping the trail from Scout Camp Road to the Camp. His scoutmaster was Mr. William Bush, an engineer, who taught us how to make a useful trail map just by using a compass and pacing.
After all these years, Charlette, Bill, Rosemary and Roger share the same opinion— that camping at Camp Chicagami was fun and a valuable experience.
Present unaffiliated Camping Program:
Camp Chicagami now offers its own unaffiliated camping programs for youngsters of the area. The Camp’s brochure advertises that “Our summer programs are intended to offer area youth with a fun way to learn new skills, self-confidence, positive social interaction, and healthy risk taking. Teamwork, open communication, respect, reliability, and accountability are values which are encouraged.” Program and scholarship support are provided by United Way of Northeastern MN.
Conclusion:
The Eveleth Heritage Society hopes you can attend Randy Naland’s presentation about Camp. Chicagami. Coffee ‘An will follow the presentation.
