Cal Cossalter is Eveleth's grand marshal, as was his father Clem

EVELETH — Cal Cossalter was “absolutely shocked” when he learned the Eveleth 4th of July committee had named him grand marshal of the 2022 parade. “I want to thank them for their confidence in me. It is certainly an amazing life reward,” he said in an email.
The parade is at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
And it’s even more special since the same honor was bestowed on his father, the late Clem Cossalter, in 2006. “Sounds like the only father/son duo to do that,”
Cal Cossalter said. “I want to thank them for their confidence in me. It is certainly an amazing life reward.” His father was a councilman in the late 1960s and mayor in the mid-1970s, “along with a brother Dennis, who was a councilman in the 1980s.” Cal Cossalter also was elected mayor in 2001 and served six years.
Cossalter joked that he just turned 70, “which put me in the eligibility category for the parade.” He and wife Renee, (maiden name Edholm from the “north side of Virginia and related to Finnegan from Eveleth,”) have a daughter, Carrie, and son, Nick, with a grandson, Drake, and three granddaughters, Stella, Annabelle and Lydia. He enjoys watching the grandchildren play all their sports and “even participate myself with them.”
He said, “Both of us attended college, Renee at Mesabi and I at the University of Minnesota, where I played hockey for Glen Sonmor and Herb Brooks. We won the National Championship in 1974.”
Sonmor was a Canadian professional ice hockey player, scout and coach who led the University of Minnesota from 1966 to 1972. Herb Brooks was an American ice hockey player and coach whose most notable achievement came in 1980 as head coach of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team at Lake Placid, New York. Brooks’ American team upset the heavily favored Soviet team in a match that came to be known as the "Miracle on Ice." Brooks coached the Minnesota Golden Gophers to NCAA championship titles in 1974, 1976 and 1979.
Cossalter returned to Eveleth and played Senior Hockey and retired after a long career in construction. When he was mayor, he said, “The Hockey Hall of Fame was in dire need of help before it would close, so we gathered a number of area business and political members to get it back in the right direction. I have been president of the board of directors since. The City of Eveleth has been very supportive.”
When Cossalter travels with the Hall, “it is amazing the feedback from people who have knowledge of this small but vibrant hockey hotbed. The businesses are very involved in the continued improvements that the city and residents look forward to. It is a great place to grow up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.