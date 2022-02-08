Business of the Year Recognized

HIBBING – John and Emily Law of Flom Designs & Photography in Hibbing can often be seen around town capturing memories from behind their camera lens and cheering on area youth and businesses.
For the past 15 years, the Laws have given their time and talent to the community in many ways beyond their business.
Now Flom Design & Photography is being recognized for their dedication and support to the area by the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce as the 2021 Business of the Year.
“John and Emily Law have contributed to our community in numerous ways,” said Shelly Hanson, president of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their desire to seek out new ways to promote our student athletes and younger residents is valuable. Their initiative to give back to the men and women who are first responders and other nonprofit work is honorable. John and Emily Law have been involved with Chamber and community events and always deliver their commitment with grace and humor. Their dedication to business, family, and community is a contributing factor to why the City of Hibbing is a great place to live and work. They are enjoyable to work with.”
John and Emily Law were presented with the award on Friday at the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner.
“The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to recognize them with the award of 2021 Business of the Year,” said Hanson. “The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to have Flom Design and Photography as a chamber member.”
The criteria for the award includes demonstrated growth and stability, excellence and /or innovation in their field, dedication and service to the community and chamber, longevity of the business and loyalty to employees, special contributions of leadership and mentoring of others, and support and promotion of the region, chamber, and the business community.
Iron Range Plumbing and Heating and Mike’s Pub were the other finalists who were also recognized at the dinner.
It is meaningful to the Laws to be recognized for their community work and cheerful outlook towards Hibbing.
“We are about giving back and promoting this area,” said John Law. “We love watching the youth play sports (and participate in) arts and education. We are adding a scholarship this year to support kids going into the arts field. We are excited to see what our scholarship helps the youth of Hibbing create in the future.”
The nominations the Chamber received about Flom Design highlighted their dedication and commitment to helping the youth, the community, and frontline workers, and how they give from their hearts and work to spread happiness in the community.
“Where do you even begin with how much they get back to the community,” was written in one nomination form. “They truly care about the youth in our community.”
“Emily’s dedication to the town of Hibbing is unmatched,” was written in another nomination. “She has a great business, and her work literally posts Hibbing’s youth and community all over town. Hibbing is lucky Emily chose here to settle.”
“Emily and John are constantly giving back to the community, coming up with new ideas and ways to pay it forward and better Hibbing, and always put others before themselves,” was written in yet another nomination.
They were referred to as “amazing people who give so much back to the community,” and a couple who goes “above and beyond in everything that they do” and “an asset to our town.”
The laws feel that love and support and are thankful to live and work in the City of Hibbing.
“We love the community, and we feel like we moved in and have been accepted,” said John Law. “It’s an amazing area of hard-working people willing to work together to get a lot done.”
