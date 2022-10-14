CHISHOLM — Three people were arrested Wednesday in Chisholm after an alleged burglary that included a handgun being stolen.
At approximately 8:54 p.m., the Chisholm Police Department responded to a call of a burglary at a residence on 4th Street NW, according to a report filed with the Chisholm Police Department.
After some investigation, which included a search by Hibbing police and K9 Chase, three people were arrested in connection with the incident including Kateylyn Joleen Kruger, 26 of Litchfield, Minn., and Jerry Ray Apel, 42, listed as homeless and Hunter Riley Champa, 19, of Virginia. Charges are pending.
According to a Facebook post by the Hibbing Police Department, one of the suspects had allegedly entered the residence and stole a firearm, which was later described to officers as a semi-automatic handgun.
Hibbing Police Officer Joe Burns and K9 Chase were among law enforcement called to assist, according to the post. It went on to say that officers in the area were advised that they were out with the suspect vehicle and believed to have had parties in the woods nearby. A short time later they had a suspect in custody, however they advised that they may have had a second person nearby.
Burns and Chase were heading to assist officers with the suspect when they observed “a party” run across the road two blocks in front of them, believed to be involved with the incident. Chase was deployed from the squad car for a track and pulled hard right away eastbound down the street, then made a hard left-hand turn in front of a residence where he began to air scent which led Burns to believe the suspect may be nearby.
“Chase pulled around the side of the residence and then pulled back in front of the residence where a suspect was located laying on the ground behind some brush,” it states. “While Officer Burns was giving verbal commands the suspect was slow to comply. Officer Burns advised the suspect to comply or the K9 will be deployed. With that, the suspect identified on Thursday by the CPD as Apel complied.”
It goes on to state that as the suspect raised their second hand, Burns observed a firearm laying on the ground below the suspect’s hand, and the suspect was placed under arrest without incident.
“Without the help and fast response from the Chisholm Police Department and gathering important information and the assistance from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol, the second individual may have never been found, nor the stolen firearm,” the HPD concludes in its post.
The incident remains under investigation with the Chisholm Police Department.
