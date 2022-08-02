Burglary suspect faces three felony charges after Virginia incident, more charges sought

VIRGINIA — A Virginia burglary suspect was charged with three felonies after allegedly entering a Virginia home Friday, barricading himself in the residence, refusing to leave and threatening and injuring police officers, the criminal complaint said.
Mark Louis Williams, 53, of Virginia is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 bail after being charged Monday in Sixth District Court with first-degree burglary, threats of violence and obstructing legal process.
In addition, Assistant County Attorney Aaron P. Welch Tuesday filed a motion to amend the criminal complaint. The motion seeks to add an additional count of first-degree assault (use of deadly force against a peace officer/prosecutor/judge or correction employee) and an additional count of second-degree assault. Both of the counts refer to an alleged assault by Williams on a St. Louis County deputy during the incident, according to the motion. The motion will be heard at 8:10 a.m. today in Sixth District Court.
Virginia Police officers and St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a home burglary in progress Friday around 10 a.m. The resident reported that someone was in the basement/garage moving things around, and stated no one had permission to be in the residence, the statement of probable cause said.
Officers “determined that Williams was inside and he was blockading the doors to prevent entry. Despite multiple attempts to communicate with Williams, he refused to respond to officers. The decision was made to make entry into the basement/garage. As officers attempted to enter, Williams threw items at the officers, including a pipe, a wooden post, and a brick, and discharged a fire extinguisher at them,’’ the amended complaint states. “Williams was also seen with a sledgehammer in his hands and yelled something to the effect of ‘I have a bomb and this whole place is going to blow.’ Some officers observed that Williams had a piece of cardboard that was on fire.’’
As officers got to Williams, he had a knife in his hand and began fighting with the same Sheriff’s deputy, but was eventually subdued using non-lethal rounds and a taser, court documents said.
“Williams had multiple knives on his person,’’ the amended complaint said. “During the arrest, Dep. Smith received an approximately 3’’ cut on his arm from Williams swinging his knife during the arrest.’’
The Virginia Police Department previously reported they deployed a K-9 and a taser to apprehend the suspect.
The VPD also said three of its officers sustained minor injuries. The suspect was also treated for minor injuries at Essentia Health-Virginia hospital.
In another motion filed Tuesday, the prosecution recommended bail be increased to $250,000.
