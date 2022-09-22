IRON JUNCTION/CHERRY TOWNSHIP — Thefts on four separate days at three residences in Clinton and Cherry townships between Sept. 9 and 19 have resulted in the arrest of four men, but there is no evidence the incidents are connected, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people were charged in connection with a burglary on Sept. 9 in the 4100 block of McSweeney Road in Cherry Township, where fish finders, a trolling motor and a television were among items reported stolen.
Hunter Riley Champa, 19, of Virginia; Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, of Buhl; and Joshua George Frances Michienzi, 32, of Hibbing, were each charged with two felony counts, aiding and abetting second degree burglary, and aiding and abetting theft.
Lemmons remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. His next court appearance will be Monday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing, said Lt. Jason Akerson of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.
Michienzi’s next appearance will be today, and Champa’s on Oct. 6, both at the Hibbing courthouse, he said.
Two burglaries took place on two separate days at a single residence in the Iron Junction area of Clinton Township. A Kinney man, 37-year-old Gary Michael Stillwell, was arrested in connection with the incident on Sept. 10, in which a table saw was reported stolen from the “vacant residence” that has a garage on-site in the 9000 block of Keenan Road, Akerson said Wednesday.
A riding lawn mower was reported stolen from the same residence on Sept. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search warrant of Stillwell’s Kinney residence was issued and the table saw was recovered during the search on Sept. 14, Akerson said.
Stillwell was charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office on three felony counts in connection with the search — a first-degree drug charge for having 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period; a second-degree charge for possessing ammunition, any firearm, for conviction or adjudication of a crime of violence; and felony receiving stolen property “for having the table saw.”
His first appearance was Sept. 16 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing; his next hearing is today at the courthouse.
Akerson said another theft of gas cans and trail cameras was reported on Sept. 14 at a residence on the 9100 block of Iron Junction Road. There are no leads in that incident.
There is no evidence of a connection among the four thefts, Akerson said. “It could be a coincidence.”
Posts on social media have warned of a “team” of people working together to steal in the Clinton and Cherry areas, with reports of a possible suspicious S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck or a white- or gray-colored sedan involved. However, Akerson said the sheriff’s office is unaware of such vehicles connected to the thefts.
He did, however, urge residents to call 911 if they encounter any suspicious vehicles, taking note of license plates and makes and models, so that “a deputy can come and check it out to verify if the vehicle has a reason for being there.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.