IRON JUNCTION/CHERRY TOWNSHIP — Thefts on four separate days at three residences in Clinton and Cherry townships between Sept. 9 and 19 have resulted in the arrest of four men, but there is no evidence the incidents are connected, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were charged in connection with a burglary on Sept. 9 in the 4100 block of McSweeney Road in Cherry Township, where fish finders, a trolling motor and a television were among items reported stolen.

