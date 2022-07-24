BUHL — Five veterans from the Buhl Honor Guard are set to receive a Quilt of Valor in honor of their military service.

A ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 28 at the Buhl/Kinney Senior Citizen Center where Veterans Mark Maki, Art Maki, Merlin Cummins, Ed Gundy and Steve Redmond are each to be presented with a Quilt of Valor in honor of their service to our country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments