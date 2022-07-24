BUHL — Five veterans from the Buhl Honor Guard are set to receive a Quilt of Valor in honor of their military service.
A ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 28 at the Buhl/Kinney Senior Citizen Center where Veterans Mark Maki, Art Maki, Merlin Cummins, Ed Gundy and Steve Redmond are each to be presented with a Quilt of Valor in honor of their service to our country.
A Quilt of Valor is a quality quilt that is machine made and as a requirement must be awarded to a military veteran and the award must be recorded, according to the group’s website.
In 2003 Quilts of Valor Founder Catherine Roberts started Quilts of Valor after having a dream while her son Nat was deployed in Iraq.
“The dream was as vivid as real life,” Roberts is quoted on the website. “I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: ‘Quilts equal healing.’”
On April 20, Quilts of Valor celebrated a major milestone when the 300,000th quilt was awarded, it’s noted on the website.
Kim Johnson and Julie Kline, both of Buhl, and members of the Northeast Women’s Veterans Group, are coordinating the Quilts of Valor presentation in Buhl.
Johnson said she and Kline attended a women veterans retreat back in April hosted by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, where a spokesperson told them about the Quilts of Valor program and awarded some quilts.
“Originally it was for war veterans, but so many women got involved in making these quilts that they now give them to all veterans,” Johnson said.
Upon hearing about the program, Johnson said she immediately thought about the Buhl Honor Guard members, who do so much for their community, including caring for veterans graves at Lakeview Cemetery and placing flags on the veterans’ graves, attending veterans funerals, and visiting veterans at the nursing home. She and Kline are familiar with the Buhl Honor Guard as they help them out behind the scenes with fundraisers and alike as they are able, she noted.
Johnson said it took a couple of months to get everybody together, adding that she’s now looking forward to the award ceremony taking place on Thursday.
More information on the Quilts of Valor is available online at www.qovf.org.
