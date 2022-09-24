BUHL — Property taxpayers in Buhl will likely be seeing an increase in their proposed property tax statements being mailed out by the county in November.
The Buhl City Council on Tuesday set the payable 2023 levy at 480,000, or roughly 17 percent above the current levy, according to City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze.
“We’ll get that number down,” Buhl Mayor John Klarich said in an interview on Thursday.
The mayor said the “cost of doing business,” including increased costs for wages, insurance, gas and diesel were a factor in the starting point of 17 percent. The city council has the ability to lower that number when it sets the final levy in December, but cannot exceed that amount.
“We’re sharpening the pencil,” Klarich said.
The mayor cautioned that due to a decrease in fiscal disparities funding taxpayers can expect an increase in the city portion of their property taxes for 2023. Buhl is facing a decrease of a little more than $70,000 in fiscal disparity for 2023, meaning less of the city’s certified levy is being offset from those monies. Klarich added Buhl isn’t alone as the issue is facing cities and townships across the region.
“The Fiscal Disparities Program is a system for the partial sharing of commercial-industrial (C/I) property tax base among all jurisdictions within a geographic area,” reads a definition from the Minnesota Department of Revenue that Klarich recently shared with the city council in his report. “This promotes regional development and helps smaller (or poorer) communities provide the same services as larger ones without imposing disproportionately high taxes.”
Klarich further spelled out the impact on property taxes in the city, and the importance of the city continuing its efforts to grow its tax base.
“That amount, along with any levy increase, will have to come directly from property owners in the City of Buhl,” Klarich said.
“The decrease in fiscal disparities is 100% based on commercial and industrial factors within St. Louis, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook Counties. Residential growth and development have no impact on fiscal disparities,” he noted.
“Changes in programs like these (fiscal disparity), highlight even more why the City of Buhl needs to continue expanding and growing its tax base,” Klarich said. “Over the past four years Buhl has upgraded all aspects of our public safety departments and continues to provide high levels of other services such as snow plowing. If residents want to continue to have an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance service, 24/7 police coverage and have their streets plowed in a timely manner, growth is absolutely necessary. The other alternative is to maintain these service levels with astronomically high property taxes.”
The council also took up the following other matters:
• Approved an amendment to the 1987 grant application between the City of Buhl and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Pervenanze said the amendment clarifies the areas that were improved by the grant and creates an updated legal description for the improved areas.
The original grant was used to develop the Stubler Beach and campground areas along with the fishing piers and walking trails around Judson Pit, according to Pervenanze.
Pervenanze, in a memo to the council, said the DNR had claimed the city was in violation as a result of the Stubler development that was constructed in 2007-2008. With the assistance of Sen. David Tomassoni and lobbyists for the city, he added, the two parties were able to come to an amicable resolution that does not negatively impact the taxpayers of Buhl.
• Appointed Frank Fabish to the Library Board.
• Approved a posting for a temporary public works position.
• Approved a posting for skating rink attendants.
• Accepted a donation from AM Vets in the amount of $750 for the Recreation Department.
• Accepted donations from Andy and Sharon Stanaway and Ray Bagely for the recreation department. The three donated gift card prizes they won to the department.
