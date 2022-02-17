Buhl seeking new ambulance service provider

BUHL — The City of Buhl is looking for a new ambulance service provider as its current provider is planning on ending its contract with the city.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday the Buhl City Council authorized the city clerk to send out requests for proposals (RFP) as a first step in the process to obtain a new ambulance service provider.
In 2018 Buhl disbanded its city-run ambulance as a cost saving measure, and since has contracted with Meds-1, a Grand Rapids based company, to provide ambulance coverage for the city and its immediate service area.
The agreement between the city and Meds-1 is open ended, according to City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze.
“This first step in this process is to send out an RFP for ambulance services,” Pervenanze said in a memo to the council. “From there the city will review the information and develop a management contract with the entity who will provide the best possible coverage for the City of Buhl and immediate service area.”
Pervenanze said he will continue to work with Buhl’s Fire Chief Josh McDowell and Assistant Fire Chief Ted Erickson on the matter, and will reach out to prospective service providers, both public and private.
Jim DuCharme, the owner of Meds-1 confirmed his company is pulling out of Buhl, and intends to ensure the city and its service area are covered in the interim.
“We’re not going to allow any type of gap in services,” DuCharme said on Wednesday.
DuCharme cited staffing issues and the cost of doing business as reasons behind the decision to end its contract with Buhl.
“There’s a major shortage of volunteers and people to be on call and on call from home, and that’s making it pretty much impossible for the small services to provide,” DuCharme said.
“Our Medicare reimbursements are low and aren’t increasing with inflation, and that makes up more than 70 percent of the people we pick up,” he continued. “As pay scales go up and inflation goes up, Medicare and Medicaid are not adjusting with it.”
Pervenanze on Wednesday said Meds-1 currently controls the city’s ambulance license, adding that the city has the first right of refusal and there will be no cost to the city to regain control of the license.
The city no longer owns its ambulance vehicle or equipment as it sold them to Meds-1 in 2018 as part of the agreement, he said.
Proposals for city ambulance services are due by 1 p.m. on March 15. The city council plans to appoint a contractor on the week of March 22, with a start date of April 1, according to a timeline included in the agenda packet.
The city also plans to have its new provider work with Meds-1 for a smooth transition.
In other business, the council:
• Set a Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 19, at Buhl City Hall.
• Approved the purchase of a meter reading software upgrade for $4,270 and a Microsoft Surface tablet and keyboard needed to read the electronic meters at $1,2988.
• Approved the payment of dues in the amount of $1,350 to the Minnesota Municipal Utility Association (MMUA), an organization consisting of 124 municipal electric utilities and 33 gas utilities. The organization provides training, support, and lobbying efforts on behalf of municipal units, according to Pervenanze.
• Approved City Foreman Trent Pink and Pervenanze to attend the League of Minnesota CIties safety and loss control workshop at a cost of $20 per person.
• Approved a $100 donation to the St. Louis County Fair.
• Approved a procurement policy as required by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the agency involved in the city’s infrastructure project. The policy establishes procedures to ensure all procurement measures undertaken by the city are in a full, fair, and open market, explained Pervenanze.
• Tabled two resolutions authorizing parcels of city property to Habitat for Humanity. Pervenanze said the council plans to take them up at their next meeting on March 1, and was missing some minor documentation on Tuesday.
