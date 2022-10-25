BUHL – Calendar parking is set to resume on Nov. 1 as the city prepares for snow removal.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich, in a report to the city council recently, addressed campers illegally parked on city streets and the safety concerns they pose.
“Numerous individuals have been cited for illegally parking these vehicles on city streets,” Klarich said in his report. “These situations create safety concerns as they may cause reduced visibility for other motorists and may prevent the safe passage of emergency vehicles and snowplows.”
Klarich said the Chisholm Police Department would continue to enforce calendar parking and those in violation will be cited and potentially towed.The City of Buhl contracts with the City of Chisholm for law enforcement services.
“Please do your part to keep the streets of Buhl clear so our city crew can clear the streets in a timely manner and emergency vehicles can get where they need to go without being disrupted,” Klarich pleaded.
During the action portion of its Oct. 18 meeting, the council approved paying off the balance of $75,630 owed on the city’s grader. The action follows that taken by the council earlier this month to pay off the balance owed on the fire truck, $85,520, and to table the grader payoff.
Funds from the Capital Des-Street Equipment account were used to pay off the grader, according to city officials, and American Rescue Plan funds were used to pay off the firetruck, according to City Deputy Clerk Dianna Thronson.
By paying off the two loans, Thronson explained in a memo to the council, the 2023 preliminary levy amount was reduced from $480,000 to $449,284, thus resulting in a 9.6 percent increase over the 2022 levy rather than 17 percent as reflected in the preliminary levy set in September.
City Clerk Ryan Pevenanze said in an email last week that the city council plans to work on reducing the 2023 levy between now and when the final levy is set in December despite rising expenses.
“The city saw a 25 percent increase in natural gas costs, 12 percent increases in property and workers comp insurance, and a 9.5 percent increase in health insurance,” Pervenanze explained. “Those increases combined with general inflation is making this one of the more challenging years, but that isn’t stopping the city council from looking at ways to reduce the city’s 2023 levy. I’m confident that we can get our final levy closer to 5 percent come December.”
The council also took up the following other matters.
• Approved a request for partial payment for Jola & Sopp in the amount of $109,554.50 for work on the Damian Addition Phase III project. Councilor Brandin Carter voted no.
• Approved a finalized plat for Damian Second Addition. Carter voted no.
• Accepted donations from Zeigler and Village Inn for the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Approved the hiring of Jim Pervenanze, the lone applicant, as a temporary public works employee.
• Renewed liquor licenses for Billy’s Bar and the Hydeaway Bar.
• Renewed the liquor license for the Buhl Curling Club.
