Buhl moves forward with Essentia as ambulance provider

BUHL — The City of Buhl is working out details for a new ambulance service provider.
In February, the council voted to go out for proposals for an ambulance service provider as Meds-1, its provider for about four years now, notified the city it wants to cease operations in the city.
Jim DuCharme, the owner of the Grand Rapids-based Meds-1 assured there would be no gap in service as the city works to secure a new provider. DuCharme had cited staffing issues and the cost of doing business as reasons behind the decision to end its contract with Buhl.
The city and Meds-1 are working with the State of Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board on transferring the ambulance license from Meds-1 to the city. When the city decided to abolish its city-run ambulance service in 2018 as a cost saving measure, it sold its ambulance vehicle and equipment to Meds-1 and allowed Meds-1 to secure the ambulance license, but kept first right of refusal.
Last week the Buhl City Council voted unanimously to authorize city administration and the city attorney to work with Essentia and the State of Minnesota and their regulatory authority, on the process to establish Essentia as the ambulance provider for Buhl and its subsequent service area, according to City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze.
Pervenanze said when comparing the quote from Essentia to that of other service providers, Essentia offered the highest level of care for 24/7 service with rigs stationed within Buhl.
Esssentia is also looking to upgrade from the current basic life support (BLS) level to a part-time advanced life support (ALS) model, while keeping an ambulance within the city, he noted.
“There are details that still need to be worked out as far as a management agreement for the license and a rental/lease agreement for the use of the old firehall,” Pervenanze told the city council in a memo. “These things would need to come back to the council for final approval.”
Pervenanze recommended the council authorize city administration and its legal counsel to move forward with Essentia. A motion by Mayor John Klarich to follow Pervenanze’s recommendation was seconded by Councilor Stuart Lehman and passed unanimously.
The council also addressed the following other matters.
• Approved new by-laws for the Buhl Fire Department.
• Accepted a proposal from Preferred Construction & Remodeling Co., of Mountain Iron, in the amount of $6,400 for painting at the Buhl/Kinney Senior Center in Buhl. The city is in the process of remodeling the senior center with funds from a St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant. Pervenanze provided the council with a variety of funding options to cover the cost of the painting, which is an additional expense.
• Heard an update on water temperatures. As of last week the city has maintained water temperatures in the 30s, and continues to monitor temperatures multiple times a week. No action was taken.
