BUHL – Buhl Mayor John Klarich recently spoke out about the city’s decision to sell the former Martin Hughes High School Building to Service Dogs LLC in 2020.
Klarich, in his remarks to the city council recently, said the decision was based on “necessity.”
“The city could not afford the approximate $120,000 a year to maintain the school without putting that burden onto the residents,” Klarich wrote in his report to the council.
Klarich said Service Dogs purchased the school for $85,000 in cash in 2020.
Proceeds from the sale were used to pay the IRRRB to offset the funds used by the city from the Kids Peace Lease termination fee, and the remainder of the balance was written off.
“While the outcome of the school was not what I wanted, the city was left without any good options,” Klarich said. “The choice was either to place the burden onto the taxpayers with a 46 percent increase to the levy or to sell to Service Dogs.”
In 2016 the city’s former tenant Kids peace left, and the school became the complete responsibility of the city, explained Klarich.
Klarich, a former superintendent with the Mountain Iron-Buhl School District, was elected as mayor in 2018. Upon being elected and taking office in 2019, Klarich said he began working with local state legislators, state agencies and county commissioners, and numerous others to find a solution.
In the years since, many groups have approached the city with an interest in the school, according to Klarich.
Northhomes of Grand Rapids at one point was working with the city on a project to address mental health needs of youth throughout the Range, and the city received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to develop a preliminary estimates for the rehabilitation project, legislation was written and introduced to provide funds for the project, and the city and other partners worked with Northhomes on the lengthy licensing process, along with countless other tasks, according to Klarich.
“Unfortunately, Northhomes decided to pull out at the last minute which killed the project and any significant funding for the school in the immediate future,” Klarich wrote, adding that building renovations were estimated at more than $5 million.
Other groups that approached the city included international schools, a veterans home project, a basketball academy and others. All of the groups are vetted by the city, IRRB, and other lobbyists, but none of them were able to provide even the basic assurances that they could pay the monthly utility bills and were requiring millions of dollars of investments from the city, Klarich noted.
The city council also took up the following other matters at its Aug. 2 meeting.
• Approved a fee schedule for city services. City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said the fee schedule was last updated about two years ago, and is periodically adjusted based on costs and materials to the city.
• Supported a letter from the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools to the Minnesota State Legislature, uringing legislative leaders to return to the capital for a special session.
Aside from increased LGA to address rising costs across the board, Buhl has an appropriation request for $1,450,00 for its water tower, it’s noted in the agenda packet.
• Approved reimbursement to resident Julie Chos, in the amount of $400, the cost of having a tree trimmed that was located on the boulevard.
Under normal circumstances the city’s Public Works Department would have provided this service, according to Pervenanze.
• Accepted a $200 from the City of Kinney for the Buhl Recreation Department.
• Heard an update on the appointment of election judges. City staff stands behind its initial recommendation and believes there is no further action required, according to a memorandum included in the council packet.
City Attorney Michael Kearney, in correspondence included in the council packet, concludes: “As a result, based on my review, I do not see anything wrong with how you have handled the appointment and nomination of election judges to the city of Buhl, which will ensure the City of Buhl has a smooth, fair and efficient election day conducted by the election judges that have been appointed by the Buhl Council.”
• Discussed the possibility of purchasing playground equipment from the Mountain Iron-Buhl School District. The city is determining if the used equipment can comply with all standards set for by its insurance carrier. No action was taken.
