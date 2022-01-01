BUHL — In his final address of 2021, Buhl Mayor John Klarich recapped the accomplishments the city has experienced this past year along with some of the projects and issues that the city plans to focus on in 2022.
“For 2021, which was another year impacted by COVID which presented challenges from staffing to materials, the city still made significant investments that set us up well for the future,” Klarich told the city council during its last meeting of the year.
The city is wrapping up the main portion of an overall infrastructure improvement project that has totaled just under $7 million to date, of an approximately $10 million project, Klarich noted.
Earlier this year the city made a request for $1.45 million to replace the town’s iconic water tower as the final leg of the project.
The mayor also mentioned an eight-year contract with Minnesota Power that he said will protect the rate payers of Buhl through 2029, along with a three-year contract between the city and Chisholm for law enforcement services.
Buhl paid off the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) obligation for Artesian Estates two years early which Klarich said brings that tax base back to the city after 23 years.
Another highlight of 2021 mentioned by Klarich is there were new homes constructed in town for the first time in 10 years.
A partnership between the city and Habitat for Humanity established this year brings the potential for at least two and potentially three new homes being constructed along State Street, Klarich said.
—
Looking forward to 2022, Klarich said the city is actively preparing for the last phase of the infrastructure improvement project.
“With the help of Sen. (David) Tomassoni, Rep. (Julie) Sanstede, and our consultants Gary Cervenik and Jeff Anderson, the city is confident that this portion of the project will be funded and completed within the next two years,” Klarich said.
He went on to say that the city has legislation written that it hopes will be included in the next bonding bill.
“Buhl has already hosted the Senate Bonding Committee and presented to the House Committee,” Klarich stated, adding that both committees were impressed with the significant investments that Buhl has made for a town of its size.
“This project was a major undertaking by the city,” Klarich said. “While we realize there have been some inconveniences for a few years, the good news is that only minor infrastructure improvements will be needed for the next 20 plus years.”
Klarich also talked about plans for an expansion of the city firehall in 2022. He said the city purchased a new fire engine for the department this year, and is working diligently on expanding the fire hall to better fit the department’s needs in 2022.
St. Louis County is reconstructing Forest Street in 2022, and the city has been working closely with St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich to create sidewalk access from South Memorial Drive to the Shortstop, Klarich noted.
With the help of the Chisholm Police Department, Buhl continues to make blight enforcement a property, according to Klarich.
“The past few years have made this extremely difficult with the courts essentially not hearing any blight cases from cities,” Klarich said. “The city has updated ordinances to get in line with other cities to streamline this process.”
Klarich also talked about the economic impact of new residential development with new homes completed this year for the first time in 10 years, and additional construction in the works for 2022 to add to the city tax base and support city services such as law enforcement and fire protection, snow plowing and recreation.
“If you consider the city’s $25,000 levy increase for 2022, nine new homes with an estimated market value of $200,000 would generate slightly more than $25,000 that our levy increased,” he said. “What this means is the entire community benefits from residential development by spreading out these increases.”
Klarich said the city has already accepted $2,500 deposits from two parties planning to build in the new development with two more expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, in Stubler Addition two additional homes are under construction with construction of eight more to begin in 2022.
Another two homes are being built on city lots in partnership with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity, and are also anticipated to be completed in 2022.
“All of this combined will result in over 20 new homes being built in the next few years on top of those who have already invested in our community,” Klarich concluded.
