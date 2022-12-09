BUHL—The Buhl City Council was divided on a vote related to the 2023 levy at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
A motion by Mayor John Klarich on Tuesday to direct city staff to set the final levy at 0% and supported by Councilor John Markas failed in a tie with Councilor Brandin Carter and Councilor Michael Hadrava voting no, according to City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze. Councilor Stuart Lehman was absent.
“Staff was directed to take another look at the budget and present additional options for the council to potentially reduce the levy,” Pervenanze said in an email. “Currently, we anticipate to present options that range from a 6% increase to a potential reduction utilizing additional cuts and/or reserves.”
Pervenanze said the council plans to finalize the levy and budget at its next meeting on Dec. 20.
The council took up the following other matters.
• Appointed City Foreman Trent Pink as Buhl’s representative to the Northeast Minnesota Power Agency (NEMMPA).
• Approved hiring Kyle Farneski to a temporary position to assist with utility billing and other administrative duties until the city fills the clerk/treasurer/administrator position being vacated by Pervenanze. In this temporary role, Farneski will be assisting the city’s Director of Finance Manager Dianna Thronson.
• Authorized city staff to pay year end bills that come in after the council’s Dec. 20. The motion following past practice for year end payments.
• Approved a pay request in the amount of $5,584 from JPJ Engineering for professional services provided in October related to the city wide infrastructure improvement project.
• Approved a pay request in the amount of $2,268 from JPJ Engineering for professional services provided in October related to the Burnett Addition Project.
