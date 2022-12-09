BUHL—The Buhl City Council was divided on a vote related to the 2023 levy at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

A motion by Mayor John Klarich on Tuesday to direct city staff to set the final levy at 0% and supported by Councilor John Markas failed in a tie with Councilor Brandin Carter and Councilor Michael Hadrava voting no, according to City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze. Councilor Stuart Lehman was absent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments