BUHL — Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Buhl early Friday morning. The fire was contained to the back porch ceiling and attic area, according to The Northland FireWire.

The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Frantz Street.

No injuries were reported.

Buhl, Chisholm, and Kinney-Great Scott firefighters responded to the scene.

A Buhl fire official told The Northland FireWire that the fire appears to have started in a wall and then spread to the back porch ceiling and attic.

