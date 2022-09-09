BUHL — The City of Buhl and its ambulance provider are looking to enhance services offered to residents and guests in its service area.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday the council voted unanimously to approve Essentia Health EMS to make an application to the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) to upgrade its service in Buhl from a basic life support (BLS) a part-time advanced life support (ALS) ambulance service, Pervenanze said via email.

