BUHL — Gene Matthew is being fondly remembered for the experience and knowledge he provided to the Buhl City Council.
The Buhl City Council on Tuesday started their meeting with a moment of silence in honor of Matthew, who died last month at 73.
“It’s sad,” Mayor John Klarich said on Monday, commenting on Matthew’s passing.
Klarich said the city council benefitted from Matthew’s experience and input when he stepped up and was appointed to fill a vacancy last year.
“We could always use that experience and previous knowledge,” Klarich said.
City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said in August 2021 Matthew was appointed by the city council to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Paul Kuechle. Kuechle was moving out of the area, making him ineligible to continue serving on the council.
In addition to his recent appointment to the council, Matthew was elected to two terms on the council from 2003-2010 and 2013 to 2016. Matthew also served on the Buhl Economic Development Authority and was its chair at the time of his passing.
At its regular meeting on Tuesday the council adopted a resolution declaring a vacancy on the council, and approved a posting for the vacant council seat to serve until a special election on Nov. 8.
In order to be considered for the posting, applicants must be an eligible voter, resident of Buhl for at least 30 days prior to the appointment, and must be at least 21 years-old.
Letters and resumes for the vacancy should be sent to the city at P.O. Box 704 Buhl, MN 55713, or emailed to rpervenanze@cityofbuhlmn.com. The deadline is 4 p.m. on May 12.
The council also took up the following matters.
• Adopted a resolution that formalizes the city’s relationship with Essentia to manage and operate the city’s ambulance license, until agreements between the two parties are approved. Pervenanze said the council plans to call a special meeting to finalize the agreement, which was not available on time for the council meeting on Tuesday.
The resolution states that the City of Buhl has authorized Essentia Health EMS to operate and manage the ambulance license, which had been transferred through the Emergency Medical Service Regulatory Board (EMSRB) from the city’s former ambulance service provider Meds One to the city, according to the resolution.
The resolution states that the city supports Essentia Health EMS’s request to upgrade the ambulance license to a part-time advanced support (ALS) service for the benefit of its residents, and authorizes city administration in partnership with Essentia Health EMS to submit application to the (EMSRB) to upgrade the current basic life support license.
• Approved a revision of the cemetery fee schedule with the addition of a $25 documentation fee for an above ground cremation burial. The fee helps ensure that the city receives the proper documentation and that its records can be updated accordingly, according to the clerk’s office.
• Accepted a donation from Zgonc Company for the Buhl Recreation Department.
• Accepted donations from Carol Pastore, Elizabeth Marold and Kimberly Maki for banners in memory of loved ones.
All items were passed unanimously, according to the clerk’s office.
The mayor, in his comments included in the council packet, reminded residents that officers with the Chisholm Police Department are set to begin blight patrol soon.
“Penalties include but are not limited to, tickets, fines, and prosecution,” Klarich warned, adding those in non-compliance will be prosecuted by the city attorney.
Klarich said some of the common issues the city experiences with blight are litter on private property: waste material, debris, refuse or garbage; unlicensed cars or junk cars, furnishings and appliances. He also noted that no more than four vehicles per dwelling may be parked or stored outside on residential property. Also, parking in front yards is not permitted unless there is an improved portion of the property designated for parking, and “mud runs” are not permitted.
Lastly, trailers, boats and motorhomes cannot be parked on city streets for an extended period of time, the mayor noted.
Buhl is finalizing dates for its annual spring cleanup.
“This is a great opportunity to get your home and yard cleaned up for the year,” Klarich said. “We thank you in advance for doing your part.”
