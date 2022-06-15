Buhl City Council takes up flooding issues

BUHL — Some Buhl residents experienced flooding issues last month when five to six inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period, according to city officials.
City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said a few residents have not capped old steam lines on their property that were retired back in the 70s. The uncapped lines, combined with the extreme amount of moisture in the ground this spring, and the subsequent rainfall, resulted in flooded basements.
“The majority of them have been capped,” Pervenanze said on Tuesday.
“Currently, property owners are responsible for their water and sewer service lines up to the city’s mains, and although not stated in city ordinances these old steam service lines should be treated the same,” Pervenanze said earlier this month in a memo to the city council.
Pervenanze also provided a list of other issues that may be causing flooding issues for residents, including cracks in their foundation, lack of drain tile, lack of sump pumps, and any other area of their property that may be compromised because of the moisture in the ground and extreme amount of rain.
Homeowners experiencing flooding should submit their claims to their insurance company.
The council also took up the following other matters at its June 7 meeting.
• Awarded a bid in the amount of $62,270 to Floor to Ceiling, of Virginia, for improvements at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center. Floor to Ceiling was the only local entity to meet federal labor standards and prevailing wage qualifications the city must follow in order to use federal funds awarded for the project, according to city officials. The motion was approved in a 5 to 1 vote with Councilor Brandin Carter voting no.
• Approved a five-year building lease agreement between the city and Essentia Health EMS for an ambulance garage building at 201 Forest St. There is no charge for the first two years of the agreement, and the two parties are to mutually agree on a monthly payment amount, if any, for the final three years.
The city is contracting with Essentia Health EMS for ambulance service, and will provide snow removal, lawn maintenance, utilities, and garbage removal at the ambulance garage, according to the agreement.
• Approved an additional $28,164.80 to Mesabi Bituminous as an adjustment to its contract for paving to reflect rising oil prices.
• Approved new pumps and a control board in the amount of $42,050 from Quality Flow Systems, Inc., for the Damian Addition to town.
