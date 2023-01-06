BUHL—After taking care of a number housekeeping items at its reorganizational meeting earlier this week, the newly elected Buhl City Council now looks to fill a vacant council seat.
One of the first decisions the council made was to elect Councilor Randy Towner as mayor pro-tem to serve in the absence of Mayor Brandin Carter.
Carter, a former city councilor along with Councilor Denise Kealy and Towner, were elected to four-year terms in November, and they joined Michael Hadrava, who was elected to fill the remainder of two-year term, starting after the November 2022 mid-term election.
To address the council seat vacated when Carter was elected mayor, the council adopted a resolution declaring a vacant council seat and voted to post for the vacancy. The city is accepting resumes and cover letters until Jan. 13 and plans to either appoint an applicant or list the next step in the process at its Jan. 17 meeting.
The council addressed the following other matters on Tuesday.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor and clerk/treasurer to sign certificates of indebtedness on behalf of the city.
• Approved the 2023 council schedule. Council meetings are generally held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The first meeting in April and the first meeting in August are scheduled as working sessions at 4:30 p.m.
• Adopted a resolution designating B2 Bank of Buhl, formerly First National Bank of Buhl as its official depository.
•Adopted a resolution naming Carter and Lyle Pederson, public works employee as weed inspectors for the city.
• Adopted a resolution appointing City Foreman Trent Pink as the city representative on the Elm Tree/Utilization Board.
• Adopted a resolution appointing Mike Kearney of the firm Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney, LTD as city attorney.
• Adopted a resolution appointing John Jamnick/JPJ Engineering as city engineer.
• Adopted a resolution allowing Kinney Firemen’s Relief Association to conduct gambling at the Hydeaway Bar in Buhl. The council rescinded a previous motion adopted last month because it didn’t list a location as required by law.
• Granted a request for a $100 donation to the St. Louis County Fair.
• Accepted the resignation of Laura Hadrava from the Recreation Board.
• Authorized the Personnel Committee review applications and make recommendations for the vacant administrator/clerk/treasurer position.
All decisions were made in unanimous votes, according to the city clerk’s office.
