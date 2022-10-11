BUHL — The Buhl City Council is working to decrease the city’s 2023 levy from the preliminary amount of 17 percent and is making some progress.
Last week the council voted unanimously to pay off $85,520 the city owed on a loan for a fire truck using a portion of federal American Rescue Plan dollars the city received this year and last.
The remainder of just under $20,812 in ARP funds has been set aside for upgrades at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Citizen Center, according to information provided by Buhl Deputy City Clerk Dianna Thronson in the agenda packet for the Oct. 4 meeting.
Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze in an email last week said the council plans to continue a discussion on paying off the balance of $75,630 the city owes on a grader. The council last week discussed using funds in the Capital Des-Street Equipment account to pay off the grader. No action was taken.
Should the city pay off both the firetruck and the grader, the preliminary levy would be reduced from $480,000 to $449,284, according to Pervenanze, resulting in a 9 percent levy increase as opposed to the 17 percent of the proposed levy approved by the council in September. The council plans to continue working on the budget to look at ways to reduce the levy.
Pervenanze said the city was able to bring on 17 new properties from the Artesian Estates TIF District for the 2023 budget and levy and provided the council with a chart demonstrating the impact economic growth is playing in reducing the 2023 levy.
The council also took up the following other items.
• Tabled a final plat for the Burnett Addition development awaiting an update from the city engineer. The city has sold five of the 10 lots available for the new development, according to Pervenanze.
According to Buhl officials, the development was fully funded with $150,000 secured from the St. Louis County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and a grant from the Department of Iron Range Resources to fund the remainder.
City officials have touted the financial benefit to the city through the sale of lots for single-family homes and property tax revenues. Each home could generate approximately $1,720 per year ($17,200 for all 10) in property taxes based on an estimated market value of $200,000, according to preliminary figures obtained earlier by the city clerk.
The development also fills a need for new residential development in town, city officials noted.
• Approved an updated procurement policy as recommended by the auditing firm that the city contracts with. Department heads’ authorization increased from $1,000 to $5,000. Emergency repairs increased from $5,000 to $10,000. Micro-purchases limit increased from $1,000 to $10,000. Small purchases range increased from 1,000 - $5,000 to $10,000-$25,000. Purchases from $5,000-$10,000 range increased to $25,000 to $175,000. Sealed bids increased from $100,000 to $175,000.
