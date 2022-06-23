Buhl City Council approves ambulance agreement

BUHL — The Buhl City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement between the City of Buhl and the non-profit Essentia Health EMS to provide basic life support (BLS) emergency medical services for the city.
City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said Wednesday that the city and Essentia EMS are working on an application to upgrade the ambulance service to an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance service, calling the potential upgrade “a great benefit for our residents and service area.”
In February, the council voted to go out for proposals for an ambulance service provider as Meds-1, its provider for about four years now, notified the city it wants to cease operations in the city. Meds-1 agreed to provide service until the city found a new ambulance service provider in the interim.
The agreement approved on Tuesday for BLS ambulance services is retroactive to April 22 and continues for five years, automatically renewing for a period of five years. Buhl is required to pay Essentia $1 each year on the anniversary of the effective date.
Essentia EMS is responsible for staffing to meet the minimum Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) staffing requirements, dispatching, providing a licensed physician to provide medical direction for the ambulance service, and provide insurances, and has the exclusive right to bill for all services provided, according to the agreement.
If the ALS license upgrade is granted, it states that Essentia EMS shall determine, in its sole discretion, what type of ambulance services are provided, i.e. BLS or ALS at any given time. Essentia EMS agrees to station one full-equipped and functioning ambulance at the Buhl Ambulance facility, and to mark the ambulance usually stationed in Bul to reflect that the ambulance is stationed in the city, it’s noted.
Essentia also agrees to equip the ambulance with communication devices, medical equipment, medicine and supplies and other machines, devices and equipment as may be required to conform with all applicable laws, regulations, standards of care, ordinances (other than those ordinances adopted by the city) and EMSRB requirements. In addition, it states that Essentia EMS will provide all medicines and other medical supplies required, in Essentia EMS’s reasonable judgment to provide the BLS or ALS, as applicable.
Essentia EMS may terminate the agreement by providing the city a written notice six months in advance, it states. It goes on to say that in the event the agreement is terminated, Essentia EMS agrees to collaborate with the city to develop a transition plan for the city to resume control and operation of the EMS service.
At a meeting earlier this month the council approved a five-year building lease agreement between the city and Essentia Health EMS for an ambulance garage building at 201 Forest St. There is no charge for the first two years of the agreement, and the two parties are to mutually agree on a monthly payment amount, if any, for the final three years.
The council also took up the following items on Tuesday.
• Appointed the following individuals as election judges: Kathy Anderson, Jeff Jarrett, Donna Pospeck, Stephanie Spicer, Dean Johnson, Cheryl Kivi, Melody Staffaroni, Judith Rae, Sharon Marks, Dianna Thronson and Ryan Pervenanze.
• Granted a request by Carla Dombrowski, owner of Billy’s Pit Stop to close off traffic on the block the bar is located on for a car show on July 23.
• Approved the 2021 city audit. In a letter to the council, Sterle & Co. LTD, the firm that prepared the audit offered opportunities “to strengthen internal controls and operating efficiency.”
All items passed unanimously.
