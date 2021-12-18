Buhl business owner, vets raise funds for those who served

BUHL — Carla Dombrowski, owner of Billy’s Pit Stop Pub ‘n’ Grub, had planned to make a free Thanksgiving dinner for all.
Veterans Robert Walker and Daniel Neumann had once done a similar dinner at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club.
Dombrowski, Walter and Neumann had a conversation, and the upshot of their talk was a sizable donation for the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay, thanks to area organizations and businesses contributing to the project.
As Neumann said, “What started as a stop for a beer after deer hunting turned into a plus in so many ways.”
He said, “Carla had mentioned that the cafe was having a Thanksgiving meal, free of charge and open to anyone who wanted a dinner. Bob Walker and I told her about us doing a similar dinner at the Virginia American Legion post way back in 1998. We mentioned that the first one was free, and the second year we were talked into accepting good-will donations. After presenting my request to put on a dinner open to all veterans and family, we got permission to do so. Almost everything was donated and the cost was minimal. We served 87 meals at the post and also delivered to veterans who were homebound. I do not remember all the people or businesses that pretty much gave us what we needed, although the one that sticks in my memory to this day is from Sandra Gulan, who made 26 pumpkin pies from scratch. We did not expect such generosity, but people were just wonderful.”
Dombrowski thought what Neumann and Walker had done “was a good idea and wondered if she could do the same,” Neumann said. He and Walker told her they had suggested those who came to the dinner give free-will donations and “we sent the money to Veterans on the Lake in Ely.”
He told Dombrowski they could do the same thing at her business if she were open to the suggestion. “She hosts AMVETS Post 12 pull tabs at the cafe and was all in on the idea.”
And Dombrowski said, “I have a big family. We decided we were going to do Thanksgiving and open it to the public, to people that don’t have family around.”
She had discussed it with Bob Walker, “a regular customer” and with Neumann, a member of the color guard that holds meetings at Dombrowski’s restaurant.
“They said, ‘Go for it!’ We decided to make it a fund-raiser,” she said.
Super One North donated a $100 gift card “which covered almost all the side dishes and Virginia Elks Lodge 1003 paid for three 20-pound turkeys and 25 pounds of ham,” Neumann said, and Dombrowski and her mother, Val Hietala, along with Jerry Wold and Carrie Wold “cooked up everything and Robert (Walker) sliced and cleaned the turkeys. I am not sure how many were served but there was not a whole lot of leftovers. Bill Hertzfeldt, Robert and I peeled 40 pounds of potatoes and Sunrise Bakery supplied the dinner rolls free of charge.”
The donations totaled $1,250. A donation of $750 was received from AMVETS Post 12 of Hibbing, three personal donations of $100 were given anonymously and $200 was donated “by the people who joined us on Thanksgiving,” Neumann said. “The monies will be donated to the Silver Bay Veterans Home to help and support the veterans’ special needs. Robert will be going up there on December 23 to present the check to the director.”
On a personal note, Neumann talked about his father, the late Tapio Maki of Buhl, and his late uncles Leo Maki and Veikko Maki. “I am sure the Maki brothers were smiling up in heaven. I wish they could have been there.......who knows, maybe they were.” Neumann added, “Carla, her mom, Jerry and Carrie donated a lot of time and energy to this meal and I think it is important that they get the credit they deserve. As for Robert, Bill and myself, we enjoyed each other’s company and helped our brother veterans. We do not need a pat on the back, it is our job.”
