BUHL — A contract negotiated between the City of Buhl and Minnesota Power brings assurances of stability for the city utility customers in the community.
“The main highlight in the contract is that the rates that were negotiated will be roughly the same as they are today by the end of 2029,” Buhl City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze wrote in a memo contained in the council packet.
Pervenanze on Wednesday said the eight year agreement comes with a project savings of $40,000 over the life of the contract.
“Anytime you can enter into an agreement that provides this much stability in an ever changing market (it) is extremely beneficial for our community,” Pervenanze said. “This contract will keep Buhl’s electric rates stable for the next eight years with only minor adjustments needed for operations and maintenance.”
Pervenanze said within the agreement, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, there are protections for ratepayers. He said rate payers had previously been charged an adjustment when the Boswell 3 went down unexpectedly and when Minnesota Power’s major wind transmission line from the Dakotas went down.
The contract approved by the council on Tuesday is the work of 13 members of the Northeastern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (NEMMPA) who have been negotiating with Minnesota Power over the past two years, and had been reviewed by NEMMPA’s legal counsel, who specializes in power/energy agreements, Pervenanze noted in his memo.
The council also took up the following items among others on Tuesday.
• Reappointed Mayor John Klarich for a three-year term on the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District Board, beginning on Jan. 1, 2022 and ending on Dec. 31, 2025.
• Accepted a $1,000 from the City of Kinney for the Buhl/Kinney Senior Citizen Center.
• Accepted a $250 donation from Great Scott Township for the Buhl/Kinney Senior Citizen Center.
• Approved a pay application in the amount of $845,561 to Casper Construction, Inc. for work on the city wide infrastructure project.
• Approved a pay application in the amount of $41,654 to JPJ Engineering, of Hibbing, for work on the city wide infrastructure project.
