Lt. Col. Troy Broskovetz, son of Gary and Toni Broskovetz, and brother of Angela Delich, retired from the United States Air Force on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after serving twenty years as a special operations pilot.
Troy hails from Iron, Minn., and graduated from Eveleth-Gilbert High School in 1995. He gained his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Minnesota in 2000 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. After pilot training, Troy married the former Leah Smith, from Superior, Wis., and they have three children together. Troy’s Air Force career sent him and his family to Florida, North Carolina, the United Kingdom, and Okinawa, Japan.
He served as an aircraft commander, instructor pilot, and evaluator pilot flying the MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft. Additionally, he was a Royal Air Force exchange pilot with 47 Squadron (Special Forces) flying their C-130K aircraft. Troy served as an operations officer, squadron commander, and deputy group commander. He is a combat veteran with 13 deployments supporting Special Operations Forces in contingency operations across the globe. He is a command pilot with 3,664 flight hours and 1,131 combat hours.
