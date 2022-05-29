IRON RANGE — You could travel to big cities across the country and world to encounter quality classical music.
But there’s no need to journey far from home for such experiences. The Northern Lights Music Festival brings professional classical music right to the Iron Range each July.
This year’s 19th NLMF, set for July 1 to 24, will showcase more than 25 events throughout the month at venues such as Virginia’s B’nai Abraham Cultural Center, the Buhl Public Library, and the historic school auditoriums in Hibbing, Chisholm and Aurora.
The three-week celebration will include chamber music, orchestra concerts and opera presented by an international roster of guest artists, area performers and prize-winning young musicians.
NLMF originally began as a two-week summer camp in Aurora for gifted children.
It now brings award-winning students from near and far and internationally known performers and teachers together for daily lessons, chamber music coachings, masterclasses and numerous performance opportunities.
“We are delighted to announce our season, filled with great music and great artists,” said Aurora native and concert pianist, Veda Zuponcic, festival founder and director. “There is something for everyone — chamber music, children’s programming, opera for young and old.”
There will even be lectures by historians on Iron Range history, she said.
Following last season’s successful lecture series, called “Sharing the Range,” NLMF will present another series, “Working the Range.” Guest speakers, including noted Ojibwe scholar Dr. Anton Treuer, will present lectures at B’nai Abraham Cultural Center discussing the fur trade, logging industry, and the mechanization of the iron mining industry.
NLMF will open with a gala chamber music event July 2 featuring some of the festival’s star instrumentalists.
A concerto competition will be held July 3 at Mesabi East school, with winners to perform with the NLMF Orchestra July 22 at the Hibbing High School Auditorium.
To celebrate the Fourth of July, NLMF’s traditional “Festive Fourth!” will be presented at Mesabi East’s Veda Zuponcic Auditorium featuring the NLMF Orchestra, conducted by Gavriel Heine, and opera arias sung by the cast of NLMF Opera’s production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. The program includes Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.
There will be two versions of the opera this year — two full-length opera performances and two one-hour adaptations for children, Zuponcic said.
American Stage Director A. Scott Parry created a new production of Mozart’s dramatic opera, joining forces with Music Director, Maestro Gavriel Heine. A new set was designed by Angelique Powers.
The children’s opera, sung by the Opera Apprentices, will use the same sets and similar costumes. A full orchestra will accompany both opera versions.
Members of the apprentice program will also present “Opera Arias and More!” on July 19 at Ely’s Vermilion Community College Auditorium.
The festival will additionally include a number of “Kids for Kids” concerts, featuring performances by high school participants from across the United States.
NLMF is funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board, Explore Minnesota Tourism, IRRRB, Minnesota Energy, Lake Country Power, Lakehead Constructors and many other corporate and private donors, including Minnesota Power Foundation, the Hilligoss Family Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, and IBM.
It is also made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
“We love to present professional art in some of the most beautiful buildings in the world, here on the Iron Range,” Zuponcic added.
A full list of festival events can be found at: www.northernlightsmusic.org.
Tickets will also be available at Valentini’s Restaurant in Chisholm, Schmitt’s Music in Virginia, Bradach Lumber in Aurora, and at the Pebble Spa in Ely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.