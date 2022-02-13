HIBBING — A fixture in the Hibbing community for more than 80 years is under new ownership, and is experiencing new life and energy.
Melissa and Mikal Brown purchased the iconic Reed Building building located on the 2100 block of First Avenue last fall and took over ownership on Oct. 1, 2021.
“Growing up I was obsessed with the Reed Building, and wondered why it sat vacant,” Melissa recalled.
At 8,600 square feet, the Reed Building dates back to 1939, and was built by Henry Pearl “H.P.” Reed, one of the founders of Security State Bank. As a tribute to H.P. Reed, the Browns said they made a point to finance the building through that very same bank.
Throughout the years the building has housed a variety of offices including Security State Bank, a real estate agency, a barber shop, a doctor’s office, and served as the residence of the Reed family.
Melissa said she knew very little about the building up until recently, but that she vividly recalls the flowers that were planted outside of the third story penthouse, where Patricia “Patsy” Reed High, the daughter of H.P. Reed once lived.
Melissa is a certified massage therapist and fitness instructor with two businesses located in the Reed Building. Mikal is the Careers Academy Director at Hibbing High School,where he formerly taught math. He is also a travel agent.
A client of Melissa’s told her that the Reed Building was for sale and suggested she look into it. Melissa said on the very day she arranged for a tour of the building last May, was when the phone number on a for sale sign in the window was corrected. It had previously listed a fax number, she said.
“It’s weird how it all worked out,” Melissa said.
When she first toured the building, Melissa said she felt it had a lot of positive energy.
In recent months, the Browns have learned some things about the Reed and its former residents and are eager to learn more.
However, an inquiry to the Hibbing Historical Society didn’t bring about any new answers.
“The Reed is filled with mystique and lore,” Mikal concluded.
The Browns purchased the building from Warren High, Patsy’s ex-husband, and have since purchased several pieces of furniture that belonged to Patsy and several pieces of Patsy’s original artwork. They are hoping to meet with Warren in the future to learn more about Patsy.
Patsy’s ashes have a prominent place on the fireplace mantel of the third floor penthouse, just below one of her murals. A little further over in the living room one can find a framed photo of her.
“We were asked if she could stay because this is where she wanted to remain — I said yes, because I feel she belongs here,” Melissa said.
Melissa said she looks forward to celebrating Patsy, who she described as an intelligent woman and accomplished artist, and her family with the community.
“Nobody knew about her because she was a woman back in the day,” Melissa said.
Patsy died in 2013 at 99, and was not living at the Reed Building at the time of her death, according to what the Browns were told.
___
The Browns said they would like to retain as much of the character and original architecture of the Reed Building as possible, while making the necessary repairs, and renovating it.
And recently they met with the producers of “Cash for Gold,” a feature film being made on the Iron Range to arrange for parts of the movie to be filmed there.
“That building will actually house two to three separate locations in the film,” Deborah Puette, an actor and co-director of the film said via email on Friday. “It’s an incredibly historic venue, and we’re so grateful to the owners who have lovingly saved and are renovating it to honor its history and graciously sharing it with us. It will be a huge part of our film.”
The first floor of both addresses of the Reed Building focuses on health and wellness.
Synergy Studio is an exercise studio located at 2123 First Ave.. Melissa and six other instructors: Megan Knowles, Erin Taylor, Karen White, Marie Paulsich, Vanessa Heitala and Angela Tresemer offer a variety of exercise classes there.
“There are more than 100 classes each month,” Melissa said.
Entering the main portion of the Reed at 2121 First Ave., is where one gets the first glimpse of the unique character and original architecture of the building.
On the first floor is Rejuvenate at the Reed, and consists of a variety of businesses related to health and well-being. Melissa also owns Synergy Health & Healing, where she works as a certified massage therapist, and is certified in craniosacral/myofascial therapy. Other businesses located there include Heartsong Vibrations, Clean Family Living, and the Cedar Root Bodywork and Yoga. One can also find a variety of locally sourced health and wellness products and foods there.
Across from the business offices, there’s a receiver for an old intercom system hanging on the wall, and a little further down the hallways is an old-style elevator with a gate. Both are in working condition.
Melissa said the elevator is original to the building, and that the Reed is believed to be the oldest residential/commercial building in Hibbing to be equipped with one.
On the second floor of the main building is where the visions of Melissa and Mikal are unfolding to convert former office spaces to four rooms to serve as short-term rentals such as an Airbnb or European style hostas designed for overnight, or weekend stays and a common space for guests to relax. There’s also a balcony on the second floor that is part of the future plan.
“We're not looking to rent long term, we want to bring in new people,” Mikal explained.
Melissa said she’s especially passionate about the Redhead Mountain Bike Park near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, and is excited about the prospect of offering a place for bicyclists to stay where they can keep their bikes right in their room, or in the security of the garage at the Reed when in the area to ride at Redhead or the other mountain bike trails on the Range.
Mikal said he also pictures sports teams staying at the Reed in the future, while pointing out the common space would be an ideal place for them to hang out and play games when they’re not in their rooms.
The couple said they’ve always been welcoming people, and are looking forward to meeting new people to show them “how cool Hibbing really is.”
“Each room will feature its own sink, kitchenette and sleeping area and is geared toward Redhead,” Melissa said.
Mikal pointed out two small rooms across from the former offices that are equipped with plumbing and are being planned as shower rooms for guests.
One of the future guest rooms sustained water damage, so the floor and ceiling needed to be replaced. Fortunately, the original floor appears to be salvageable in one of the other rooms.
The third story penthouse is the gem of the Reed Building, and is where the Browns now live along with their two school-aged sons. Their oldest son is currently enrolled in college.
Melissa and Mikal acknowledge the move wasn’t exactly easy for their children, but they've adapted to their new surroundings.
“They’ve been troopers,” Mikal said.
The living room of the penthouse appears to be untouched, and contains some of the original furnishings including some of Patsy’s artwork. Melissa said old photos of Patsy document that she covered her living room furniture, which likely helped it stand the test of time.
Melissa said she often finds herself talking to Patsy, and looking for her approval.
“I hope you like what we’re doing,” she says to her.
While cleaning out drawers in the penthouse, Melisssa said she found herbs that Patsy had grown and dried — a sign that she was also into health.
Another strange coincidence came about when the Browns came across an old album cover with the word Synergy printed on the top in bold lettering.
“It’s been fun,” Melissa said of the coincidences.
A Baby Grand is located just in front of the penthouse window facing First Avenue, and was reportedly hoisted inside through a window.
The Browns said the piano needs some work, and apparently wasn’t sold because hoisting it through the window again is about the only way to get it moved. It remains covered to prevent sun damage.
The eastward view from the penthouse window is absolutely breathtaking, and is arguably one of the best views in the city, from First Avenue toward city hall.
Along the outside walls of the living room are a number of bookcases, designed to look like radiators. Melissa said Patsy had a passion for reading, and kept an alphabetical list of all the books she owned.
Just off the living room is the dining room, where a chandelier hangs above the table.The dining room is equipped with a pass-through drawer allowing dishes and other items to be transferred from the dining area to the kitchen, when serving counter privacy doors are shut.
Mikal said the unique door has prompted some people to wonder if there was once a button of sorts to press to request service between the dining room and kitchen, similar to one found at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.
A window made of block glass in the dining room area is one of the projects the Browns are wrestling with. They’d like to retain the block glass, but there are costs involved, and a chance the blocks could break once removed.
“They are filled with gas, and tend to break,” Mikal explained.
A future idea Mikal and Melissa are kicking around for the penthouse is opening it up for private dinner parties.
“I like to cook,” Mikal said.
The Browns continue to assess what improvements need to be done at the Reed with the second floor renovation as one of their priorities. They also plan on having some masonry work done on the brick exterior.
Melissa said she and Mikal work well together, and balance each other out, she has a lot of energy and excitement, meanwhile Mikal is more grounded when it comes to prioritizing and staying within their budget.
“We may not always agree, but we work well together,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.