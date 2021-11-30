CHISHOLM — There’s a variety of family fun planned for this week in Chisholm.
On Thursday the “Bringing Lights to Chisholm” event is set to take place downtown.
Chisholm Public Library Supervisor Katie Christenson, who is also a member of the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Group, came up with the idea for the lighting event last year as a way to unite the community during the pandemic.
‘We’re just excited to bring the lights back downtown, and hope to see business owners and residents get involved and bring some extra cheer and lights to the community,” Christenson said.
“Bringing Lights to Chisholm,” starts with a book reading at the library at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 2 then the lights are set to turn on at dusk, approx 5 to 5:15 p.m.
A popular attraction last year, the Cook’s Country Connection petting zoo will be making a return with farm animals.
The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and its members are planning a host of events, from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, including a horse-drawn sleigh ride, cookie decorating and carolling at Jim’s Sports Club.
Carolers are to meet up at 5 p.m. at Jim’s Sports Club.
From there, Jessie Hawkins, from WTBX, and local musician Joe Wivoda plan to lead the group as they make their way up and down Lake Street.
Chisholm Kiwanis Club is collaborating with the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, Chisholm Kids Plus, the City of Chisholm and a host of community sponsors on the Holly Jolly Holiday celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary.
The Holly Jolly started as an outdoors celebration at Kiwanis Park and in its history spanning more than 20 years, has changed venues about a half dozen times. In 2020 a scaled-down version was held at Kiwanis Park as a drive through Santa event. Prior to that, it had been held at Minnesota Discovery Center for a number of years.
This year’s celebration has a change of venue again, and is set to be an outside event at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School. Activities include dog sled rides, games, a hot chocolate bar, hotdogs and more.
In lieu of an admission charge, donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations are being accepted for the Chisholm Food Shelf during the Holly Jolly Holiday event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.