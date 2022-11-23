CHISHOLM—Preparations are underway for a yuletide lighting event in downtown Chisholm.
The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee and the City of Chisholm, Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and volunteers, are teaming up for Bringing Light to Chisholm, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
“We are really excited to work with our partners on this event: the City of Chisholm, Chisholm Chamber, and all the businesses and volunteers that make this happen,” Jessalyn Sabin, a member of the revitalization committee and event organizer. “Each year, families and friends have a chance to celebrate the warmth of community in the darkest part of winter. This event started during the pandemic when folks were experiencing a lot of isolation, and it was a chance to appreciate coming together to celebrate the winter season in Chisholm outdoors. We hope everyone enjoys the events and activities this year!”
Now in its third year, the event includes a petting zoo, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a book reading, downtown story stroll, photo booth, caroling, cocoa, crafts, kids games and activities, and a scavenger hunt, and more.
Sleigh rides are sponsored by the Chamber Activities Committee and start at 4 p.m. with pick up and drop off outside of Jim’s Sports Club dining room at 108 West Lake St.
The Chisholm Parks and Recreation Department is planning a photo booth and giveaways in the green space between city hall and the library.
Participants can join the library staff at 5 p.m for a book reading at the library. The library is also setting up a story stroll in the windows of local businesses featuring, “A Loud Winter’s Nap” by Katy Hudson.
Lights are to be turned on at dusk, roughly 5:15 p.m.
To participate in the scavenger hunt for a chance to win some Chamber Cash, download the app, “Goosechase.” Create a new account this year with the game code, 67BDVK.
The hunt starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and runs for 10 days.
A holiday light tour is being planned in conjunction with Bringing Lights to Christmas. In order to have your home listed on the tour, you can message the Downtown Revitalization Project at the following link https://www.facebook.com/chisholmdowntown?mibextid=ZbWKwL
Bringing Light to Chisholm is just one of the events planned for Christmas Spirit in Chisholm, organized by the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce.
Spirit of Christmas contest
Small Business Saturday
Participating businesses are offering deals and coupons and chances to win gift certificates on Saturday, Nov. 26.
“Vote for the chamber member business that has the most Spirit of Christmas,” it says in a post on the Chamber Facebook page. “Consider both the decorations and the atmosphere of participating businesses.”
The contest is a fundraiser for the Chisholm Food Shelf. In order to vote, donate a non perishable food item or cash at the business of your choice. At the end of the contest, the business with the most donations wins the Spirit of Christmas trophy.
Letters to Santa
Stop in at participating businesses to pick up a form for Letters to Santa, or just use your own paper.
You can drop off letters to Santa in the mailbox at the Chamber office or mail them to Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, 221 West Lake Street Chisholm, MN 55719. The chamber is planning on posting letters to Santa on its Facebook page, and sending a reply from Santa for letters with a return address.
Upcoming events
Friday, Dec. 2-Keyboard Liquor Holiday Festival to benefit the Chisholm Community Foundation at Valentini’s Supper Club. Reservations can be made by calling 218-966-3223 or 218-254-7271.
Thursday, Dec. 15- Chisholm Kiwanis Holly Jolly Holiday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Minnesota Discovery Center.
