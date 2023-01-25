I’m awakened at 4 a.m. by the guest in the hotel room next to mine. I’m not sure what he’s doing, but if I had to guess, I’d say he’s practicing for a clogging competition. Or hosting one.

There’s no way I can sleep now. That’s okay. I’ll get up and work on my column and I’ll thank my neighbor when I see him in the hallway. Not really.

Dorothy Rosby is the author of three books of humorous essays including Alexa’s a Spy and Other Things to Be Ticked off About, Humorous Essays on the Hassles of Our Time. Contact her at www.dorothyrosby.com/contact.

