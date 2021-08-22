BRIDGES FOR THE FALLEN

Tom and Chery Pierce along with their chiildren and grand children speak about the importance of PTSD awareness as they thank the crowd for attending Saturday morning's dedication of the US Highway 53 bridge in Eveleth that was named in honor of Specialist Noah Pierce as part of the nation wide Bridge for the Fallen project.

