EVELETH — Brennan Muhich from Eveleth will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Law and CSI, taking place in Washington, D.C. from July 17 to July 22.
NYLF Law and CSI is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. At this program, Brennan will participate in the legal track, which includes observing court proceedings and performing a mock trial. He also will receive an introduction to the legal career path from law school professionals and explore specialty career paths.
Brennan was nominated to attend the forum by Ms. Aimee Krebs, a history teacher at Eveleth-Gilbert High School (EGHS). He will be entering his senior year at EGHS, where he is active in band, choir, drama, National Honor Society, speech, WEB leadership program, and yearbook. Brennan is also a PSEO student at Minnesota North College - Mesabi Range, where he is the director of communications for the student senate. Additionally, he serves as the secretary for the Minnesota Young DFL (MYDFL). In the future, he plans to pursue a career in law and is looking forward to this life-changing opportunity.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Brennan to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Law and CSI, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
